The annual Juneteenth Parade filled the streets of North Tyler on Saturday with motorcycles, floats, antique cars, horses and a united community ready to celebrate the holiday.
Children and families gathered to watch as floats and parade participants filled Border Avenue.
Juneteenth marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
The day was recognized June 17, 2021, as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
From MLK Boulevard, the parade made its way down Border Avenue to the final destination of Woldert Park.
Local business owner Errick McFall said he has been participating in the parade as long as his business has been around. McFall was dressed up as a clown and handed out free toys to children.
He said as a businessman, he has a tradition to give back at the Juneetenth parade by purchasing toys and handing them to children,
“The money that I made during that week until Juneeteenth, it all goes back to them,” he said.
McFall has been doing it for the past 22 years and said being part of the holiday parade is to give back and reinforce community unity.
“To unite and give back," he said. "If the community is helping you make the money as a business, there’s something you can give back to them. I believe all businesses should do that."