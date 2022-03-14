Tyler coffee shop Crema Coffee Co. has found a way to give back to the Ukraine community by creating a special coffee beverage.
On March 7, the blue and yellow drink representing the Ukrainian flag colors was promoted on the coffee shop’s social media platforms and captured the eyes of many residents.
Thanks to Crema manager Justin Rives and owners Michaela Ta and Eric Ta, the “Sunflower” drink came to life and now serves as a way for Tyler residents to show support toward Ukraine.
Fifty percent of the proceeds from the drink go toward Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and the owners are also matching each donation.
“They’re kinda making something that’s cool and hip (drink) into something that brings awareness, which I think it’s very neat for them to do,” said Tyler resident Lisa Everett, who purchased the Sunflower drink on Monday.
With a combination of his favorite flavors, Rives created the dulce de leche toffee nut latte topped with cookie butter cold foam. The name represents the country’s national flower.
After he crafted the drink, Rives said he pitched the idea to Michaela Ta with the goal of finding a way to help the children, especially with his personal experience of becoming a father.
“I just recently had a daughter and I just put myself in the position of these parents who were evacuating and leaving everything that they had. I feel extremely blessed to live where we live and to be able to give my daughter a safe place to be,” Rives said. “I was thinking of ways to help and I know Michaela is very generous so I proposed this drink to her and she took it and ran with it with flying colors.”
He also mentioned that he has Ukrainian ancestors which made him want to help even more.
“I have ancestry that comes from Ukraine and Russia, so I felt the internal tides to do something to help them,” he said. “Knowing that my blood comes from that region is kind of heartbreaking to see these people fleeing their homes.”
So far, more than $2,000 has been raised since last week and the promotion continues this week.
“We earned 1,070 from the drink last week, so in total donations (with the match) going this week is $2,140,” said Rives.
Rives said the coffee shop will be making another donation next Monday but also said they will run it as long as Ukraine needs help.
With gratitude, Rives wants to thank the community members who have purchased one of the special lattes. He also encourages local residents who may not like coffee to go online and donate to Save the Children at support.savethechildren.org .
“There’s also Russians who are normal everyday citizens who are also suffering as well, they have children. Even if you don’t want to donate to our funds, Save the Children goes to multiple countries around the world. If they don’t want to drink coffee or they feel inclined to help they can go check them out,” he said.
Crema is located at 2251 Three Lakes Parkway Suite 107 in Tyler.