Tyler City Council amended ordinances at its meeting Wednesday to create new firefighter positions and ensure the Tyler Fire Department can receive and spend money acquired through various fire grants.
"We did the paperwork to finish up on the grants we've already received," Fire Chief David Coble said. "A city can't receive money without changing its ordinances, and then you can't spend it until you add it to the budget."
The council accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $1,451,782.08 to create new firefighter positions in March.
The grant is a non-matching grant to fund the salaries and benefits of the additional firefighter positions for three years, from March 17, 2023, to March 17, 2026, according to a TFD press release. The grant allows $483,927.36 annually for three years.
The department currently has 162 authorized firefighter positions. Accepting the funding and creating the new positions takes the new total to 168 jobs.
"Now we're ready to implement it," Coble said. "We're processing candidates right now and look to hire in probably the next six to eight weeks."
Tyler FD is looking to fill six positions for a new firetruck and about four more to reduce the workload on firefighters. In total, TFD is filling about 10 positions.
The department held its Civil Service Exam on April 11. After the exam, more than 100 people are on the eligibility list, and the processing of those applicants has begun.
"Everyone does not always meet the standards," Coble said. "We normally look at about three times the number of people to hire the number we need."
The council amended the Civil Service Classification Plan and the number of official Civil Service firefighter positions.
"Each truck must have an officer on it and must have someone to drive the truck, and those are ranks," Coble said. "Whenever we create those ranks, I have a time limit to fill them. Instead of creating the ranks today and needing to fill them before we get the truck in, we're waiting to ask the council to give us those ranks."
Coble will later return to the council to ask for those firefighter positions to be converted into rank positions to staff the truck adequately.
A second agenda item amended the budget to provide funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and the SAFER Grant.
The City Council agreed on Jan. 11 to accept the $82,863.63 AFG grant to purchase and install five National Fire Protection Association-compliant commercial washer-extractors. The total amount of this grant is $91,150, with the Fire Department's matching funds of $8,286.37.
Properly cleaned personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential, and this funding promotes the health and safety of firefighters throughout their careers.
Firefighters will use the commercial washer-extractors regularly, as department policy supports regular cleaning to remove contaminants.
"As the city of Tyler continues to grow, we must also increase our forces so we can continue to protect them," Coble said. "This is a planned move. It's sort of slowly coming, but a plan to grow the city at a natural rate so that we can have good coverage in and around the city."