Tyler City Council began its meeting Wednesday with council members taking the oath of office, saying farewell to outgoing and welcoming newly elected officials.
"It's a changing of the guard, and thank you for your service," Mayor Don Warren said to outgoing Bob Westbrook. "Thank you for your professionalism and what you have done for the community and your constituents."
Newly elected council member Lloyd Nichols (District 5) and re-elected council member Stuart Hene (District 1) were administered the oath of office. Re-elected council member Shirley McKellar (District 3) was absent.
Councilmember Brad Curtis (District 6) was elected as mayor pro tem.
"Six years pass in a blink, especially when you throw a pandemic in the middle of it," Westbrook said to the council. "It's been an honor to serve with each and every one of you."
Meet the elected officials
Nichols is the son of a veteran and was called to serve his community.
He served 13 years in the Marine Corps, earning a National Defense Service Medal for his Desert Storm deployment.
While serving in the Marine Corps Reserve, Nichols used his GI Bill benefits to attend Sam Houston State University, where he earned a business degree and again served the community as a corrections officer.
Lloyd and his wife, Tresa, serve the Tyler community through church and other avenues and have employed hundreds of Tylerites over the last 15 years through various businesses.
He and Tresa are active members of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, where Lloyd is a Sunday School teacher, and Tresa has been an active leader in the youth and children programs.
Nichols is a graduate of Leadership Tyler Class 27, served as president of the East Texas Restaurant Association, and most recently sat on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Tyler. He also served as chair of the East Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which provides grant funds to area high school culinary programs.
Hene attended Rice Elementary, Hubbard Middle School and the former Robert E. Lee High School. He then attended Baylor University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Hene worked at the Texas State Capitol. He consulted on local political campaigns before attending law school at Oklahoma City University School of Law. Hene attained a Juris Doctor and a Business Law Financial Services Certificate with a Commercial Law Concentration.
Hene practices law and is a co-founder and partner at Tarry and Hene, PLLC and is also the President of Prestige Energy Consultants, a small oil and gas consulting firm that he operates with his father, Paul Hene.
Hene serves on the board of St. Paul Children's Services. Previously, he served on the City of Tyler's Civil Service Commission, the City's Parks and Recreation Committee, the Finance Committee and the Staff Parish Relations Committee at Marvin UMC. Hene also served as the Director of the Board of the Smith County Bar Association for Texas Bar Foundation's District 2. He was the Law Day Co-Chair for the Smith County Bar Association and was an officer in the Smith County Young Lawyers Association.
Stuart is married to Sarah; they have two young sons and are members of Marvin Methodist Church.
McKellar received her undergraduate degree from Texas Women's University in Nursing and Chemistry. She earned a master's degree from the University of Texas with honors in community health nursing, criminal justice and organizational speech communications. She also received a Doctorate in Nursing and Healthcare Management from Columbus University.
McKellar is a member of the Mental Health Veterans Advocacy Council. She is also a member of several civic, social and professional organizations, including the Rose City Chapter of the Military Officers Association; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Disabled American Veterans Association, Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Top Ladies of Distinction of America; Texas Democratic Women; National Federation of Democratic Women; American Business Women's Association; National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer; Critical Care Nurses Association; and she also supports Karen Jackson, founder of the National Sisters' Network, Inc.
Dr. McKellar is married to Danny McKellar, a retired minister and Dallas School District educator. They have two adult children and five grandchildren.