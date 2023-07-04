Stars and stripes and hot dogs were aplenty at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church’s annual Celebrate America event Monday evening ahead of Fourth of July.
“I always end up telling everyone to come to the Pleasant Hill fireworks show every year because it's one of the best that I've seen,” said attendee Keke Kleam. “It’s so awesome. We come here every year and this is just something that we love to do and have fun.”
“I do like the food here, as well as the music,” said attendee Joanna Arrendondo. “I also brought my little puppy and he seems to be really enjoying it as well. We're excited to see the show and excited to see everything here.”
The event boasted free watermelon and hot dogs, as well as plenty of vendors to choose from for people to enjoy on a summer evening.
“What excites us the most about it is just that we enjoy doing it,” said Gib Baskerville, pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. “But more than anything we can serve the community and give people an opportunity to come and we just open our space up to let folks come and have a good time and enjoy the holiday.”
While people waited for nightfall to see fireworks, the church offered entertainment with a live band and an illusionist, Joe Schmidt.
“Everybody is here, just having a good time… there’s no agenda, we’re just celebrating freedom,” Baskerville said. “These relationships, friendships, certainly our faith, but even more than that, just the freedom we have and the community aspect of looking around. What I love about this is you can just see so many things to be thankful for… like, being out in nature and the things we see around us. It’s what the Fourth of July means for us as Americans.”
For many, whether you’re enjoying a snow cone or carefully eating a funnel cake, the company is what it’s all about.
“It’s really good for the community,” said attendee John Walker. “As a church we can put this on and it's really fun to be able to volunteer here and help out and just be a part of the event so well.”
For others, it’s recognizing those who made sacrifices.
“There are people who gave their lives for us to be able to celebrate and be able to come together with others,” said attendee Eli Dabbs. “To be able to be in a country that's free… there's nowhere else around the world that has that.”