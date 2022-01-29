In honor of the 150th Arbor day local residents came together and planted a total of 62 trees at Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Saturday.
“Arbor Day is a really important day to celebrate the significance of trees in our lives and community. It’s exciting to see so many young people and people from all demographics, it's fantastic to come in and celebrate some trees,” said Madeline Burton, city of Tyler arborist.
With help of Tyler Trees Committee and city of Tyler's Urban Forestry Division the celebration came to life.
District 4 councilman Councilman James Wynne said the committee was established in 1989 and has planted thousands of trees around Tyler in parks and schools.
“It has brought our community together and has shown the importance of trees,” Wynne said.
Before residents put in work at planting trees, Tyler Mayor Don Warren proclaimed Jan. 29, as Arbor Day in Tyler.
During his speech Warren established the loss of trees due to the Winter Storm Uri and the excitement of bringing new trees for upcoming decades.
“A lot has happened in the city of Tyler since the Winter Storm Uri last February and here in this park alone we’ve lost 14 mature trees,” Warren said. “In our entire park department we’ve lost over 100 trees since winter storm uri, and I’m so proud that you’re all here to help us replant so that in 20, 30, 50 years we will have these mature trees back again.”
In preparation of putting their shovels to test, volunteers and participants obtained a demo and lesson by Daniel Duncum, staff forester from Texas A&M University Forest Service, that obtained digging tips, and a tree planting lesson on how to properly place a tree that will allow a healthy and long lasting life.
Lindale resident Sonia Baron attended the event with her family and said the demo taught her a lot.
“I learned a lot from the presentation, I just thought you dug a hole and put the tree in there. I didn’t know there were so many steps that went to the process like the roots, shape and the depth,” she said.
Baron and alot who attended the event were excited to be a part of history and plant trees that are set to be in Tyler for many years.
“It’s going to be cool to come back in 20 years and be like, ‘hey I planted this tree’ and we’ll have a picture to show that we planted it,” she said. “It’ll be a good thing to pass along.”