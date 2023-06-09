Country music singer and songwriter Jack Ingram will headline the 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala on Saturday night.

The 35th Annual Gala, Hope on the Horizon, will be held Saturday night at the Texas Rose Horse Park, home of the event for the past five years. Doors open for VIPs at 5:30 p.m. while general admission entry follows at 7 p.m.

Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters. Ingram’s prior work has won him a fiercely devoted fan base as well as reams of critical acclaim, and now Midnight Motel marks a creative milestone for the veteran artist, his sound ever evolving while showcasing some of his most expressive, emotionally raw songwriting to date.

Ingram made Midnight Motel independently to avoid outside influences and have creative freedom to write and record.

“It was really important to me at this point in my life to avoid thinking about any commercial decisions about the music,” Ingram said. “Every night after my kids went to bed, I’d go into my music room and stay in there until about three or four, just working out the songs like I did at the beginning of my career. Or while on the road, sit up late at night writing in motel rooms. I wanted to bring people into that space with me.”

The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society-Tyler. The theme and logo of the 35th annual gala were unveiled in September by co-chairs Sara and Ryan Nash, who said the theme is close to their hearts.

Ryan Nash lost his mother to a rare form of cancer last January.

“I cannot think of a better way to honor her memory than by raising funds alongside the American Cancer Society,” he said in September. “Every dollar raised, every volunteer and every hour spent on research brings us hope that the cure for cancer is on the horizon.”

The annual Tyler event is “one of the top galas in the state,” according to the American Cancer Society. To date, it has raised more than $17 million to support local and national cancer support services including cancer research.

“Without the help and local support of past contributors, this would not have been accomplished,” the ACS stated. “The American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.”

For more information on ACS programs and patient services available, visit www.cancer.org or call 800-ACS-2345. To support the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, donate at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or call 903-570-8126.