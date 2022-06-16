A 2022 GMC Sierra and a $5,000 shopping spree at Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry were raffled off at this year’s Cattle Barons' Gala, which took place last weekend at the Texas Rose Horse Park.
The prizes were announced by their donors Thursday morning after back-to-back presentations at Hall Buick GMC and at Susan Robinson Jewelry in Tyler.
The first prize announced was a brand new Cattle Barons' Edition 2022 GMC Sierra Truck. Angela Mandell was the lucky winner after buying 12 tickets, six for herself and six for her husband.
Mandell, who had never won anything like this before, said she “lost it” after her name was announced as the winner.
The couple had debated recently about getting a family truck to take their children to Disney. However, they never made the investment, thinking it was still not the right time.
The right time came soon enough when they found out they had won the prize on Saturday.
“She couldn't sleep all Saturday night,” said her husband Lance.
Angela and Lance’s connection to cancer led them to donate in this year’s gala. Lance is an oncologist specialized in hematology and Angela is a clinical auditor for research cancer trials.
“I have an aunt that is going through cancer right now, so participating was a must as it is dear to our hearts in different levels,” Angela said.
A total of 531 tickets were sold for the truck’s charitable raffle, raising a total of $53,100 in donations, according to a statement from the Cattle Barons' Committee and the American Cancer Society.
The truck, which is worth $56,975, was presented to the winner by members of the Hall Buick GMC staff and the 2022 Cattle Barons' Gala Chairs.
Hall Buick GMC has been a participant and donor for the annual Cattle Barons Gala since 15 years ago. President and owner Pam Hall said longtime family struggles with cancer pushed them to be a part of these types of events.
“I have lost many family members because of cancer, so I knew that if we were to join the fight against it, this would be our contribution to it,” Hall said.
The second prize was presented at Susan Robinson Jewelry, 6009 South Broadway Avenue. Susan Robinson and Katherine Bailey presented local resident Grant Goates with the prize.
If Mandell thought she was a lucky winner, Goates must have certainly felt the luckiest of both since he won the raffle after purchasing just one ticket out of 389 at the event.
Goates, who was at the poker table with other members of his company Saturday night, was caught by surprise when his name was announced as the winner.
“I consider myself a very lucky man, I did well on the poker table and won the shopping spree that night,” he said.
The total amount raised after the raffle was $6,620 and it was also donated to the American Cancer Society.
Goates wanted to participate and donate to show support.
“It feels so great to contribute because the money goes to such a great cause and that’s what matters most,” he said.
Susan Robinson Jewelry has participated in the gala for more than 30 years. Bailey said participating this year has been beneficial for both the store and Cattle Barons' group.
“We think it is extremely important to give back to the community and also help the American Cancer Society to raise necessary funds,” she said.
During the truck presentation, Hall also took the time to recognize the efforts the Cattle Barons' committee puts into the gala every year.
“The work they put in year in and year out is tremendous,” she said. “They’re passionate leaders against this fight.”
With this year’s gala already concluded, the Cattle Barons' Gala committee said they will start planning for next year’s gala on Sunday.