The 34th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is set for this Saturday, where organizers hope to raise close to $450,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The gala is the largest fundraiser in Tyler for the American Cancer Society. Since the first gala in 1988, over $16.5 million has been raised for local and national cancer support services as well as groundbreaking cancer research.

“It’s a staple event that everybody looks forward to,” said Melissa Ivey, Senior Development Manager of Distinguished Events. “We've had longtime sponsors of the event and it just really brings the community together to help raise money (for the cause)."

The theme for this year's gala is “Neon Rose.” Each year volunteer chairs decide the theme, and Ivey said this year they went with the neon rose to pay tribute to Tyler as the Rose Capital.

The gala will take place at Texas Rose Horse Park and country music singer and songwriter Jon Wolfe will headline the event. After Wolfe, Tyler band Slickrock Hoodoo will perform.

The gala will feature live and silent auctions, gaming tables, food and drinks. Food, catered by the Montez Brothers, will include a variety of tacos and desserts.

Tickets are still available for purchase at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org. Two types of tickets are available: Baron tickets for $300 that include a reserved seat, and general tickets for $200. Tickets will not be available at the door and must be purchased by Saturday morning online.

The American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people fight back against cancer and stay and get well by finding cures.

According to the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala website, the society helps individuals prevent cancer or find it at its earliest stage. It funds and conducts research that helps prevent, better understand and find cures for cancer. The society also works with lawmakers to pass laws to rally communities worldwide to join the fight.

Donations to the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala fundraiser can be made at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org or by calling 903-570-8126.