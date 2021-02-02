Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School and St. Gregory Cathedral School are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week with events to teach students how valuable they can be through faith, excellence and service.
This year’s theme for Gorman is Ultimum Potentiae, which means the utmost best a person can be. The school’s theme expresses that each student will reach their ultimate potential through virtue.
The celebration is an annual dedication of Catholic education in the United States. Schools typically observe the week with Masses, assemblies and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members to celebrate and congratulate.
“Catholic School Week is an annual celebration celebrating the excellence of Catholic schools. Catholic schools have been a foundation of education in the United States since the founding of the country itself, so Catholic schools have a reputation for outstanding academics and college preparatory. We’re celebrating all things Catholic schools to remind ourselves, the nation and the world, how special they are to catholic schooling,” said Felipe Natera, director of communications for Bishop Gorman.
The week kicked off for Gorman with an open house on Monday, along with a sign-up for students to pick a time slot for an opportunity for prayer in the school chapel. On Tuesday, the school hosted a blood drive and an academic fair.
Wednesday there will be a special breakfast for the senior class, as well as a live-streamed Mass for students of the middle school at the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul at 9:45 a.m., and the high school will attend Mass on Thursday at 9:05 a.m. Students will be united and wear T-shirts on their designated Mass days. Each Mass will be live-streamed on each of the school’s Facebook page.
On Friday, Gorman will host a Coffee with the Principal event with an espresso coffee bar, where parents will have the opportunity to ask questions. There will also be another opportunity for an open house on Feb. 14.
For St. Gregory Cathedral School, this week will consist of different dress-up days for kids with a theme. Monday was Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday was National Day of Giving, Wednesday will be Parent Appreciation Day as well as College Shirt Day. On Thursday, students will attend Mass at the cathedral with the bishop and Friday will be student appreciation day.
“For both schools, because of COVID regulations, having large groups of families or parents on campus is a big no right now, but what we’re doing is presenting a special video the school made and they’re reaching out to the parents, but as far as anything to the public, the mass will be live-streamed and made public. The open houses are open to the public,” said Natera.
Student Council Vice President and Bishop Gorman senior Julianna Mallari said Catholic School Week is important because Catholic education is important.
“I’ve been in Catholic schools all my life and I think it’s really improved my faith and the understanding of what we believe in. I like how it’s a smaller community and we know each other a lot more,” she said.
With adoration going on throughout the week, Mallari’s favorite event will be held on Friday when students will receive matching T-shirts.
“Everybody here, we all know each other and there’s not much bullying going on, since we all know where we come from and we all try and keep each other up, which I really like,” Mallari said.
The tone of Bishop Gorman, according to Mallari, is that they treat everyone with respect and treat everyone the way they want to be treated.
“I think a Catholic education is important, especially if you are a Catholic in a Catholic family because they do impress upon you the tenants of your faith. I do think there’s some things that could be glossed over if you only go to Mass on Sundays and I think that’s important for a Catholic education,” she said.
Bishop Gorman Principal Zachary Allen said Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity to highlight families, community members, the school, and to highlight their Catholic faith.
“This year with the coronavirus pandemic, everything is a little different. We normally have families come on campus for lunches and things throughout the week to get a lot of community. This year we’re not able to do those things at this time,” Allen said.
However, many events are still being hosted for students to attend.
“We talk about that with the students, about how striving for virtue is really the best thing that we can do as people. So we’re taking time throughout the week to discuss that and try to build on that idea,” he said.
For parents and community members, Allen said they’re taking time throughout the week to send out videos of thanks and inviting people to stop by if they have time, so the staff is able to tell them thanks in person.
“The strive after virtue is to focus on those areas of your life; that can really affect students and really help them to see where they can be successful and then also give them a sense of empowerment and feel like they’re in control of the way they see things and the way that they respond to things. I think our teachers have done a really great job this year of walking with them through the program and answering questions and highlighting scenarios,” Allen said. “What I hope they get is a feeling of community, that word is very important. We have families, that are just tremendous families that are involved in everything we do. This year we haven’t had as many opportunities to highlight them or to get them on campus to be recognized.”
Allen invites people of the Tyler community interested or curious in Bishop Gorman to visit virtual events on the website, or to visit Coffee with the Principal, which is held every first Friday of the month.
“We’re really lucky to live in an area where we’re able to have a school that focuses on our faith, where we’re able to work that into classroom discussions, athletics events and fine arts competitions,” Allen said.