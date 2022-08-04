Tyler businesses are expecting an influx of customers this tax-free shopping weekend.
Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, certain items priced less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax.
The state’s annual tax-free weekend arrives as families deal with inflation that hit a new 40-year high in June.
Information from the Texas Comptroller’s Office states shoppers are predicted to save about $8 on every $100 they spend and estimates they will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s holiday.
Misty Rohr, owner of women’s clothing boutique Gaudy Me, said she is expecting a lot of back-to-school shoppers, especially teachers and parents.
“I think inflation has really taken a big impact on everyone, and especially families with multiple children,” Rohr said. “Any way to be able to save a little bit I think is going to be fully taken advantage of this weekend.”
The store will be fully staffed to keep up with the crowd of customers they expect.
As part of the tax-free weekend, Gaudy Me has an event Friday with The Apple Gal, which makes gourmet hand-dipped caramel apples. There will be additional sales during the event, such as a 10% discount for teachers.
Other stores throughout Tyler are looking forward to seeing customers this weekend.
“We’re really excited about tax-free weekend, “said Jemilynn Wright, owner of baby and children’s clothing store Haute Totz. “It’s a great time for parents to come out and be able to save a little while getting ready for a new school season.”
Wright said she encourages customers to come in and stock up on clothes. The store will be fully staffed to keep up with the demand.
Nan Moore, co-owner of women’s fashion store Mainstream Boutique, said they are also expecting quite a few people to come in this weekend.
“The tax-free weekend always brings more people in,” Moore said. “It’s just that idea of not having to pay that tax, people get excited about shopping.”
During the sales tax holiday, shoppers can buy most footwear and clothing, as well as most school supplies tax-free, according to the comptroller’s office. All items must be priced at less than $100 to qualify for the sales tax holiday and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items that shoppers can buy.
For example, for shoppers who buy two shirts for $80 each, each qualifies for the exemption because each is less than $100, even though the total purchase price is $160.
Items that don’t qualify for tax free shopping weekend are:
- Items priced at $100 or more
- Clothing subscription boxes
- Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
- Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services
- Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers
- Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories
- Computers
- Software
- Textbooks
- Online and telephone orders
Purchases on qualifying items can be made in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means during the holiday.
The sale of the item must take place during the shopping holiday, meaning credit card information must be entered during the three-day tax-free period.
For a full list of eligible non-eligible items and more details, visit texastaxholiday.org.