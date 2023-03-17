The luck of the Irish was strong in Tyler on St. Patrick’s Day as patrons donned their best greens while on the search for green beer.
ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler set up its bar in anticipation of the holiday, including green beer and an Irish-inspired menu.
“Our green beer has been flying off the shelves today,” ETX Brewing bar manager Steven Claustre said. “We’re going to go through a lot of kegs this weekend.”
Bars use green dye into a blonde ale -- or whatever ale is light enough -- to get that green hue for the famed ‘green beer.’
“The blonde ale is our big seller, so we just add some green dye into it,” Claustre explained.
On top of the green beer, the downtown bar’s two-day celebration will feature live music by four bands, prizes, special beer releases, games and more. Friday's celebration would continue until 11 p.m. and things kick off again Saturday at 2 until 11 p.m. at the brewery at 221 S. Broadway Ave. There is no cost for admission, but attendees are of course encouraged to wear green.
“They’ve really outdone themselves this year, especially with the menu,” said bar patron, Joey Titman. “I’ve been coming here since the first weekend they opened. They’re awesome.”
Crystal Crisp enjoyed spending time with her son Grady Davis and sharing a couple of pints of the green beer along with the Shepherd’s pie and Reuben fries.
Crisp, who is Irish herself, said she lived in Dublin, Ireland for 20 years before coming to the states.
“The one thing about the Irish is that they have a great sense of humor!” she said.
(How can you tell if a leprechaun likes your joke? He’s Dublin over with laughter).
St. Patrick’s Day is a national holiday in Ireland with banks, stores, and businesses closing for the day, and the first recorded celebration was actually in the United States at the turn of the 17th century in St. Augustine, Florida.
But did you know the original color of St. Patrick’s Day was blue?
It’s thought that the shift to green happened because of Ireland’s nickname “The Emerald Isle,” as well as the green in the Irish flag and the shamrock (or clover).
Green ribbons and shamrocks were worn as early as the 17th century.
But St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just about the consumption of beer and wearing green; the history goes back thousands of years to commemorate the anniversary of Saint Patrick’s death in the fifth century.
Saint Patrick, who was actually British, is the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle, and has been credited with bringing Christianity to the Irish.
Since the holiday falls during the Christian season of Lent, Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and celebrate in the afternoon.
Lenten prohibitions against the consumption of meat were waived and people would dance, drink and feast on the traditional meal of Irish bacon and cabbage.
Whether you’re true-blue Irish, or you just like Shepherd’s pie and Celtic bands, be responsible with that green beer. It is still beer.