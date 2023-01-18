Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions' game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana.
The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released on Wednesday.
"Suspensions were based on their involvement in the altercation. Suspensions range from a one-game suspension to a five-game suspension," Priest said.
Priest said earlier that the Tyler ISD submitted a report to the District 15-5A Executive Committee and University Interscholastic League officials "with our recommendations for player consequences regarding actions taken during the game. They approved those recommendations. The contest will not be replayed and will be a double forfeit.”
Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer, said in an email to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, "the report has players' names so I can't release that."
On Tuesday, the Lions played their first game since the incident. Only two varsity players — senior Ashad Walker and freshman Kenson Anderson — saw playing time against Longview. The Lobos won a 68-62 decision.
Seniors Tacorey Gilliam, Shakavon Brooks, Da’Marius McGowan and Montrell Wade; juniors Jace Sanford, Marquette Martin, Derrick McFall and Julian Dews; and sophomore Jaishua Brown were unavailable on Tuesday.
Priest wouldn't confirm if the players sat out on account of discipline, or if any were injury-related, though Tyler coach Justin Johnson said following Tuesday's game that the Lions didn't have any players injured.
Juniors Aidan Keyes and Maki Adams; and sophomores Keiland Garvey, Tayvean McMiller, Geordon Mitchell and LaTavion Golden joined Walker and Anderson on the varsity squad for the contest in Longview.
Gerry Stanford, Texarkana ISD Executive Director of Athletics, said the suspensions of the Texas High players are still pending. "We are waiting for approval from the UIL."
Stanford added the Tigers did not play against Hallsville on Tuesday and forfeited the contest to the Bobcats. He did say the Tigers will play Friday against Pine Tree in Longview.
Texas High did not play on Tuesday and forfeited its game to Hallsville. The Tigers are 1-5 in district. Texas High is scheduled to play against Pine Tree in Longview on Friday.
The Tigers are 1-5 in district.
The Lions had won seven consecutive games entering the contest in Texarkana and were unbeaten in district. As a result of the double forfeit against Texas High and the loss to Longview, Tyler is now 16-6 overall and 4-2 in league play.
Tyler is scheduled to play host to unbeaten Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus.
Johnson said the Lions should have some players return for Friday’s game.
Johnson said the game against Texas High was halted with 5:30 left in the first quarter with the Tigers leading 9-6. A fight near midcourt broke out. He added fans came onto the court.
In a video, it shows the players going at each other and eventually the whole court is filled with players throwing punches and fans milling around.
After about 15 seconds it appears calm is about to be restored, but more fighting ensued. It is not known what caused the initial tussle.
Staff Writer Brandon Ogden contributed to this story.