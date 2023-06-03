After a few years' intermission due to the pandemic, the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) Aviation 101 Camp is back from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, said Louis Thomas, past president and Aviation Camp Director.
"The program is alive and well, and we're starting back now for the future," Thomas said.
There are still spots open for children aged 12 through 15 years of age. Many students attend the camp when they are 12 and continue until they age out. Attendance is limited to 15 students.
The camp covers the basics of flight, weather, terminology, flight planning, aircraft inspection, careers in aviation and related subjects. It also includes visits to airport agencies that support flight operations, control towers, terminals, fire stations and one of the fixed base operators at Pounds Field.
The camp costs $130 for each participant and includes a shirt, supplies and an airplane ride. The children will be monitored and escorted at all times, but program directors ask that parents are prompt to drop off and pick up their children.
The children will have lunch as a group and can bring lunch or order from the "Sky's The Limit Dinner" on the premises. The camp will provide bottled water.
Advise camp directors of any health or other issues.
Thomas said parents should return the registration form and the fee by June 12.
"We have classroom [time] during the week too, and then at the end of the week, all the children who participate, both boys and girls, who get permission from their parents will get a ride in my airplane," Thomas said. "That's what they're there for. They want to fly in airplanes. And that's why a bunch of them come back. That's their only chance to get around airplanes."
Anyone interested can contact the museum at 903-526-1945. The location is at 150 Airport Dr. in Tyler in the old terminal building.