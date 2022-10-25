Approximately 250 high school students filled the Tyler Junior College Apache rooms Tuesday filled with adrenaline as the the Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler hosted its fourth annual stock market challenge.
Competing for the highest net worth portfolio, a Tyler High School team referred as the Texans took the first place title.
Participating in this year's challenge were 74 groups of students from campuses such as Tyler High School, Early College and Tyler Legacy. John McDougald, regional executive director of Junior Achievement, said this was the biggest turnout for the event so far.
During the challenge, students were divided into small teams with a mission to accumulate the highest worth stock portfolio during ‘60 days’ which each day was 60 seconds long.
Each team of four was given $1 million to buy and sell fictitious stock, and whoever had the highest net worth at the end of the trading days won, along with second and third place winners.
McDougald said that prior to the event, students had two different lessons which gave them an idea of what the stock market is and how it functions. According to McDougald, the event aims to teach students about selling and buying stocks, but also aligns with the nonprofit's mission.
“This is the fourth time that we've had our stock market challenge. The reason for doing this is because it supports our mission of Junior Achievement, which is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy ... We teach three basic things in Junior Achievement -- financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship -- and by having this event, they learn those basics of what we teach in Junior Achievement,” he said.
Students went through a whirlwind of emotions as the stock board was in constant movement and scattered teams in different placements. McDougald said the excitement the event brings to the students is his favorite part of the competition.
“I love seeing the young people get so excited. When they first come in, most of them are really excited, but in the second half, you'll see almost all of them standing there going up to the boards, they're looking to see how their team's doing, watching the 15-day trends, getting their stock picks and being able to look at the newsletters and the hot tips is something that I think is really important to see that excitement,” he said.
As the competition went on, students received newsletters and hot tips, which gave students an idea of how their stocks were doing and a clue if it was a good stock for them to purchase or not. The newsletter did the same thing, but in detail, he said.
Teams relied on each other but were assisted by UT Tyler students who helped as stock floor traders. During the event, the college students roamed around tables stopping to assist tables of students who rang a bell while buying or selling stocks, which was done on a tablet and initiated the trade for the students.
Although different high school campuses competed, all top five winners of the event were from Tyler High School. First place was given to the Texans group who topped the charts with a net worth of $1.19 million, second place to the Jaguars with a net worth of $1.16 million, and third place to the Rockies with a net worth of $1.11 million.
McDougald said the yearly event is open to all local school districts and he hopes more students get involved in the coming years.