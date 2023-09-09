Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. More than 20 years later, several Tyler-area organizations will honor the lives lost with memorials, remembrance and events.
ODB RALLY: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1799 is hosting its 3rd annual Operation Daily Battle (ODB) Rally from Saturday and Sunday at 14391 Rhones Quarter in Tyler. The fun run is $10 to participate in and begins at 10 a.m.
REMEMBRANCE GAME: The UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center will host its second annual 9/11 Remembrance Game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex against Jarvis Christian. The Quilts of Valor Foundation will present a quilt to a local veteran in a pregame ceremony.
CAR SHOW: Vault Arms is hosting its fifth annual 9/11 Tribute Car and Truck Show starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at 404 W. Erwin Street. There is a $30 registration fee. People can get more information or register at https://letstalketx.com/9-11-tribute-car-and-truck-show-2023/.
TRIBUTE: The Caption Lucy Wilson Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps will perform a 9/11 Remembrance Day Tribute at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Big Sandy Civic Center following a cadet information meeting.
QUILTS OF VALOR: CampV will host a Quilts of Valor Foundation Ceremony, where many staff members will be recognized and presented with their own quilts, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at 3212 W. Front Street.
PATRIOT DAY: Jack Elementary School students and staff invite the community to join them in honoring all patriots, first responders and the school namesake at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.