The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Policy Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Tyler Development Center, Large Conference Room.
According to its website, An MPO aims to prioritize how federal transportation funding will be spent in the region.
It must provide a continuous, cooperative and comprehensive transportation planning process that considers all transportation modes and supports the region's overall economic, social and environmental goals.
The MPO's plans and programs lead to the development of transportation systems that facilitates the efficient, economical movement of people and goods.
The Transportation Policy Committee will consider the following items:
Consider approving amendments to the Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Transportation Improvement Program to program funding for Carbon Reduction projects.
Consider adopting the 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program to allocate costs to acquire railroad data from Union Pacific.
Residents can review the agenda on the website www.tylerareampo.org. Residents can contact the MPO through the department's online contact form or at 903-531-1175, option 5.
The Tyler Area MPO coordinates transportation planning for the greater Smith County area. The MPO is guided by a Transportation Policy Committee that includes representatives from Smith County, Tyler, surrounding cities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.