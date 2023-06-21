The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will host an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tyler Development Center in the large conference room at 423 West Ferguson Street.
The event aims to inform the public of upcoming traffic signal improvements the city plans to implement over the next few years.
An MPO is an agency whose purpose is to prioritize how the region spends federal transportation funding. Its plans and programs will lead to an integrated, intermodal transportation system that facilitates the efficient, economical movement of people and goods.
Representatives from the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will be present to answer questions and provide information regarding the projects. The MPO encourages all interested parties to attend this open house and learn more about the proposed traffic signal improvements.
Upcoming traffic signal improvements include;
Fiscal Year 2025 – Install vehicle detection and technology modernization at various intersections in Tyler along Palace Avenue, Front Street, Glenwood Boulevard and Fifth Street
Fiscal Year 2026 – Replace vehicle detection cameras at various intersections on Loop 323, Texas Highway 64, Texas Highway 31, Texas Highway 155, Interstate 20 and Toll 49
Fiscal Year 2027 – Install pedestrian technology upgrades such as push buttons at various intersections in Tyler on Front Street, Fifth Street, South Broadway Avenue and Sunnybrook Drive
People can submit questions and comments through the contact page under the About section of the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.