A weekend "Dedicated to our greatest national treasure ... Our military service men and women and their loved ones" is scheduled for the Tyler area this weekend.
It is the 14th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Pro-Am weekend, Richard Goetz, chairman, and Matthew Cohen, board member, announced.
They noted the mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation "is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries."
The weekend is slated to begin on Saturday as the Warriors arrive in Tyler and are transported to The Cascades Golf & Country Club for lunch and a nine-hole scramble with Cascades members. Kiepersol is hosting spouses/caregivers for lunch and a wine tour.
That night a western party is scheduled for Rio Neches Ranch and hosted Harry and Dawn Leatherwood. Catering is provided by Texas Roadhouse.
On Sunday, the Warriors will have brunch/lunch at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard. A nine-hole scramble with Eagle's Bluff members is scheduled as well as Stone's School of Massage will treat the Warriors to massages.
The spouses/caregivers will have lunch and a trip to Rob Shields' Ranch Property.
Later that night, there will be a dinner and Casino Party at The Cascades.
On Monday, the Warriors will receive a police escort as well as Patriot Guard motorcade and escort from the Sleep Inn to All Saints Episcopal School. About 9:45 a.m. there will be a parade with students and faculty scheduled to host the event at All Saints.
The Warriors will be served lunch at The Cascades with the opening ceremonies for the 14th Annual Pro-Am set for 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will feature Color Guard, National Anthem, special guest speakers and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The pro-am has a noon shotgun start. Between 4 and 6 p.m. there will be an awards presentation. While the golf is being played spouses/caregivers will be treated to Spa Day at The Rose Spa.
The focus of the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. They also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 90% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.