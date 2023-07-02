Operating The Fireworks Store off U.S. 271 outside Tyler is the fulfillment of a longtime goal for Tiffany Huckaba.
“I'm hoping that the people in the area will know about this location, even if they pass others that they'll want to stick close to home and they'll come by and if they need more, they'll end up coming back,” Huckaba said. “I'm hoping to give them that good customer service, and hopefully I'm offering what everybody wants.”
Huckaba has been running the stand for a little more than a week with her parents, Mike and Cynthia, helping out.
“I've been wanting to do it for a really long time… for about six years now,” said Tiffany, originally from Rockwall. “I've been looking into it, and we have a family friend that has been doing it for 19 years, and I asked her about it, and they had one that was opening up. So, I took the opportunity and ... made the move and got out here pretty quick.”
With her stand on the way to Interstate 20, Tiffany said she hopes the interstate traffic will bring more customers.
“We’ll definitely see an uptick of sales the day before and the day of 4th of July,” she said.
With the biggest sellers being sparklers and Roman candles, Tiffany's favorite are the artillery shells.
“I just like to sit back and watch the show, and those are the biggest and prettiest ones,” she said.
For Mike, the experience of running a fireworks stand brings nostalgia.
“It definitely brings back a lot of childhood memories because we have done this year after year, we've got four kids of our own,” he said. “We've spent lots of time even on July the Fourth and New Year's, you know, popping fireworks with our own family.”
Being able to support and spend time with her family is a bonus for mom Cynthia.
“It's fun because you get to meet a lot of different people,” she said. “There's a lot of customers who are all just wanting to have family fun, and we get to be a part of it.”
For customer Brandon Blackmon, being able to find a firework stand off the side of the road made it easier for him to get what was needed for his family celebration.
“I was driving, and it kind of caught my attention, so I pulled in and was able to get exactly what I needed,” he said. “I hope everyone has a fun time and definitely be safe.”
Eyeing the sparklers, 7-year-old Amelia Gaines said she looks forward to seeing her favorite colors — pink and purple — in the sky.
Visiting from New York, the Gaines are looking forward to the vacation for a couple of days.
“We’re here to celebrate being in America and spend some time with our family,” said Messiah Gaines. “But we're definitely here to make some noise tonight.”