More than a dozen residents of a Tyler apartment complex were displaced after a fire in July, and some are still struggling to find new homes.
The fire occurred at Town Village South Apartments on July 24, causing exterior and interior damage to 16 units and about $23,000 in damages.
Paul Findley, fire marshal and spokesperson for the Tyler Fire Department, said the fire started under a staircase, climbed to the top and got inside the ceiling, which was missing a piece. Findley said this caused the fire to spread easier between units.
The blaze began right after 6 p.m. that night and was contained 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported during or after the fire, according to Findley.
The fire department and the Red Cross assisted in relocating for the night residents who were affected by the fire.
Almost three weeks after the incident, some tenants are still trying to find a place to stay as they were forced to leave their apartments due to damages.
Linda Jiles, one of the affected tenants, said her apartment was left with water and smoke damages.
Jiles has been staying at a hotel, which is covered by her insurance, but she needs something permanent.
She said finding a new apartment has been a struggle, as most of the places she’s looked at are occupied due to the high demand. Rent has also increased at many complexes.
“It’s been stressful trying to find a new place, I just can’t switch my rent from what I was paying to what new apartments are asking for,” Jiles said.
Tenant Ver’Sonyca Reeves, a current student at Tyler Junior College, is also still searching for a place to stay. Some nights she has nowhere to lay her head but her car.
Reeves said she and her dog have been staying at friends' homes for the last two weeks. But she knows this won't be sustainable as she prepares to start the new college semester, which is just around the corner.
“I moved three hours away from home thinking this apartment complex would be a good place to stay, but all they’ve done since the fire is put me under pressure,” Reeves said. “Right now I’m homeless and I can’t keep staying with friends because I’m a college student and I need a place where I can live a normal life.”
An alternative for Reeves could be to stay in college dorms, but this would mean getting rid of her dog who she values a lot.
During the relocation period after the fire, she said the Red Cross offered homeless shelters to those that needed a place to stay.
The Red Cross gave residents who were forced to leave $500 for expenses, according to Reeves.
Reeves said she declined the option to stay at a homeless shelter as she has a low immune system and was afraid of contracting COVID-19 or any other virus. Instead, she has been sleeping at different places in the last two weeks, including inside her car.
Both Jiles and Reeves said they feel like the apartment's management company has not done much to help them when it comes to relocation.
Reeves said management has refunded a prorated portion of rent for the final days of July. However, she said she was expecting the apartment complex to give tenants back the full monthly amount along with some sort of compensation for the damages.
Tenants will need to have all belongings removed from their units by mid-September, which will cause another set of issues if they can't find a place to stay in the meantime.
Chloe Whiltsey, manager at Town Village South Apartments, said tenants who are willing to move out immediately will be refunded their full security deposit and a prorated rent amount for the month of July.
Whiltsey said the apartment complex always warns its residents to get renters insurance coverage to cover the cost of their personal belongings, in case an incident like this ever happens.
“I totally understand their frustration because it is frustrating not only for them but for me as well,” Whiltsey said, “Now if I had other apartments available, I would relocate them but now all of our apartments have been leased.”
The apartments didn't see too much interior damage, according to Whiltsey, but they all needed repairs for safety reasons which is why tenants had to relocate.
She said repairs have not started yet but will start soon when their insurance company tells them the cost of repairs.