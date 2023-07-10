For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is collaborating with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate school supplies for foster children.
“CASA for Kids of East Texas is honored to partner with our friends at Tyler Animal Services to help foster children get a great start for the 2023-2024 school year with supplies,” said Mary Jo Burgess, executive director/CEO of CASA for Kids of East Texas.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, are specially trained community volunteers appointed by Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judges to speak in the best interest of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect.
CASA for Kids East Texas serves children in the Smith, Wood and Van Zandt counties.
“We're big into helping out our community,” said Mary Fowler, Tyler Animal Control supervisor. “They (CASA) help us out in so many ways that we want to give back and we try to partner up with different people, and CASA kind of touches my heart.”
On top of her 18 years working at Tyler Animal Services, Fowler has volunteered at CASA at different capacities as well.
“Those are kids that are not asked to be put in that situation,” she said. “When they come in, you never know when they're going, they can't plan anything. We want to make sure that they're ready for anything that happens and schools are getting ready to happen, so at least they'll know that they have a backpack and they're ready to go to school.
The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats, which include adopted animals being spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Tyler Animal Services will waive adoption fees to people who donate backpacks along with items on a school supply list.
“All children should start the school year feeling confident and prepared,” Burgess said. “Thanks to Tyler Animal Services for hosting the backpack campaign to gather school supplies for abused and neglected children in our community.”
Since starting the drive in 2021, there have been between 150 to 200 backpacks collected for CASA, according to Fowler. As of last week, three backpacks had been collected for this year.
“Children in the foster care system need a bit of help getting ready for the school year,” Burgess said. “Tyler Animal Services’ backpack campaign helps ensure that these children are equipped with the supplies they need to succeed in school.”
According to Fowler, it’s a good trade-off because the animals have the potential to be adopted and kids in CASA will be prepared for school.
“Please give… anything helps,” she said. “We're always running some type of special and it is usually to help the community when we have those specials going.”
For more information regarding adoption or donating a backpack and school supplies, call Tyler Animal Services at 903-535-0045, or visit the shelter at 4218 Chandler Highway in Tyler.