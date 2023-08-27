Smith County Animal Control and Shelter held a Clear the Shelters event Saturday as part of a nationwide effort for shelter animals to find their “fur-ever” homes.
“It’s a nationwide event that NBC Universal teamed up with the local TV stations,” said Amber Greene, shelter supervisor. “It started in 2014 to bring awareness to adopting animals and helping the smaller entities with donations and stuff, so we jumped in to do the big events that they hold.”
According to Clear the Shelter’s website, since 2015, the adoption event has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. This past year’s campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.
“There are different shelters throughout the whole nation who do a big event like this on the last Saturday of August, and we kind of jumped on the bandwagon,” Greene said.
Smith County Animal Control and Shelter is offering free adoptions through August in exchange for a donation of white washcloths, white towels or blankets. Adoptions also will come with a voucher for a rabies vaccination and spay/neuter.
The lucky dogs and their new owners also received goody bags of treats and toys as well as a coupon for $200 off training with Double W Kennel.
More than 60 people visited throughout Saturday, and several dogs found homes, including foster families.
“Even if people can’t adopt today, at least foster because even fostering the animals, like through some of the local rescue groups because that’s what they really need,” Greene said. “It helps dogs get out of here.”
The county shelter has more than 20 dogs but no cats.
“As of right now, the facility that we’re in is not set up to house cats, and so unfortunately we can’t pick them up at the moment,” Greene said.
“It’s great we’ve been able to have dogs walk out of here to new homes, but we want to see more,” Greene said. “Please adopt.”
The Smith County Animal Shelter is located at 322 East Ferguson St. in Tyler. To view more information, go to the Animal Control Facebook page or visit www.smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-control/animal-listings.