TxDOT plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 11. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues.
Smith County
This week, crews are scheduled to mill and inlay on Spur 235 from SH 31 to SH 64. This location will be shut down with barricades. The project is scheduled to last two days, but the road will be reopened after work each day. When complete, crews will move to FM 2493 inside Loop 323, near Windsor Street and Hardwood Drive. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Teams will then move to FM 848 between Spur 248 and SH 64. The section will be shut down with barricades on each end. An additional crew will perform base repairs at various locations throughout the county.
Smith County construction projects updates:
Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project
Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit
Contractor: Encino Landscape
Cost: $2.4 Million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor is scheduled to pour concrete for the retaining wall around the bridge area and sidewalk in the parking area. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.
I-20 Mill and Inlay
Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110
Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.
Cost: $6 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023
The contractor is scheduled to install milled rumble strips and begin striping along the edges. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project includes an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.
SH 135 Bridge Replacements
Limits: Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $4.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023
Though the contractor has completed all operations at the SH 135 Mud Creek & Mud Creek Relief bridge project site and the “Road is Open”, they will replace a damaged County Road sign to complete punch list repairs. This project involves replacing the bridges at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.
SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes
Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)
Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.
Cost: $2.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor is scheduled to work on punch list items. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of an intersection improvement and the addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).
FM 2493 Roadway Widening
Limits: FM 346 in Flint, south to 0.3 miles south of FM 344 (Smith/Cherokee County line)
Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road LTD
Cost: $70 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2026
The contractor is working with utility companies to relocate existing utility structures. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of widening the existing roadway.
US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay
Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $12.4 million
Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023
The project includes paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on adding other turn lanes, hot mix the cross-overs, and hot mix side street intersections. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
FM 16 Widening and Realignment
Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.
Cost: $44.4 million
Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025
The project includes grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading embankments. Traffic shift detours are in place. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
SH 31 Widening of Existing Turn Lanes
Limits: From 0.43 Mi W of FM 2661 to 0.37 Mi E of FM 2661
Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC
Cost: $1.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor is scheduled to continue to begin striping operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening existing turn lanes, pavement markings, and signing.