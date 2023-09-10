stock_roadwork_road closed_detour_construction_2017

(Metro Creative Graphics)

TxDOT plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 11. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues.

Smith County

This week, crews are scheduled to mill and inlay on Spur 235 from SH 31 to SH 64. This location will be shut down with barricades. The project is scheduled to last two days, but the road will be reopened after work each day. When complete, crews will move to FM 2493 inside Loop 323, near Windsor Street and Hardwood Drive. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Teams will then move to FM 848 between Spur 248 and SH 64. The section will be shut down with barricades on each end. An additional crew will perform base repairs at various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to pour concrete for the retaining wall around the bridge area and sidewalk in the parking area. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to install milled rumble strips and begin striping along the edges. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project includes an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Though the contractor has completed all operations at the SH 135 Mud Creek & Mud Creek Relief bridge project site and the “Road is Open”, they will replace a damaged County Road sign to complete punch list repairs. This project involves replacing the bridges at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes

Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.

Cost: $2.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on punch list items. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of an intersection improvement and the addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).

FM 2493 Roadway Widening

Limits: FM 346 in Flint, south to 0.3 miles south of FM 344 (Smith/Cherokee County line)

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road LTD

Cost: $70 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2026

The contractor is working with utility companies to relocate existing utility structures. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of widening the existing roadway.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

The project includes paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on adding other turn lanes, hot mix the cross-overs, and hot mix side street intersections. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

FM 16 Widening and Realignment

Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.

Cost: $44.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025

The project includes grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading embankments. Traffic shift detours are in place. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

SH 31 Widening of Existing Turn Lanes

Limits: From 0.43 Mi W of FM 2661 to 0.37 Mi E of FM 2661

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue to begin striping operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening existing turn lanes, pavement markings, and signing.

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter covering local government, Smith County and the City of Tyler with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Previously, reported on Limestone County with The Mexia News and The Groesbeck Journal.  

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed