TxDOT plans to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 21. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

Smith County

This week, crews will be on SP 248 performing seal coat operations. The work will be done from Loop 323 to Old Omen Rd. in Tyler. Expect lane closures throughout the week. A second crew will perform ditch work at various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin laying the PFC surface to the shoulders and turn lane at FM 2868. Expect delays and lane closures on this corridor when construction is in progress. Motorists should expect work during the day and night. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to pour concrete for the retaining wall around the bridge area and curb and gutter in the parking area. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project

Limits: Park maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day-use parking area curb and gutter repair

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $851,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to construct a curb and gutter for specific locations on the north side of the day-use area. Park areas will be closed as operations are in progress. This project consists of rehabilitating parking areas at the camp site and maintaining roadways.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to lay the PFC surface on the eastbound outside lane. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Though the contractor has completed all operations at the SH 135 Mud Creek & Mud Creek Relief bridge project site and the “Road is Open”, they will replace a damaged County Road sign to complete punch list repairs. This project consists of replacing the bridges at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes

Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.

Cost: $2.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on a change order for a concrete flume. Expect delays on this corridor while construction is in progress. Lane closures are anticipated with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of an intersection improvement and the addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).

SH 110 in Whitehouse

Limits: Whitehouse

Contractor: Cross Plus Construction

Cost: $2.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2023

This project consists of installing sidewalks. Motorists should expect daily lane closures. Please slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

The project includes paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on adding additional turn lanes, hot mix the cross-overs, and hot mix side street intersections. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

FM 16 Widening and Realignment

Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.

Cost: $44.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025

The project includes grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, culvert structures, signing, pavement markings and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading embankments. Traffic shift detours are in place. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

