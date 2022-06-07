Officials have kicked off a new anti-speeding campaign, after the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation met with other law enforcement agencies in Austin for a press conference last week.
TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is urgently reminding motorists to slow down and drive at a safe speed due to the high number of people killed in vehicle crashes last year.
One in 3 Texas vehicle deaths are due to speed, according to TxDOT. With a 16% increase in speed-related crashes, the TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and drive in safer conditions to save lives.
“At TxDOT we believe one death from a preventable crash is too many,” said Michael Chacon, director of the traffic safety division for TxDOT.
To remind motorists that driving too fast can be dangerous and expensive, TxDOT announced at the event that it is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the Lone Star State, as they step up their efforts to enforce speed limits during Operation Slow Down.
Operation Slow Down will take place Tuesday through June 21. During this time, law enforcement officers will spend extra time driving the roads and remind motorists what a safe speed looks like in addition to writing citations.
According to TxDOT, speeding is the No. 1 cause of traffic crashes in Texas and speeding increases the risk of death and serious injury when a collision occurs. Last year, there were more than 163,000 speeding-related crashes in Texas. Of those people, 1,532 died as a result, making an average of four people killed daily in Texas due to speed-related incidents.
“When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "By observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone.”
Driving a safe speed often means more than following the posted speed limit. TxDOT safety tips for drivers is to match your speed to road conditions such as bad weather or driving through a work zone. They also recommend you watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead and slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.
Texas drivers can expect to see the campaign’s speed messages on TV, radio, billboards, gas pumps and social media this month. Community events featuring an interactive exhibit of safety quizzes and video displays will be held at Buc-ee’s locations along major travel corridors. TxDOT’s HERO trucks that assist motorists in need and clear minor crashes on state highways will also be enlisted to prompt speeding drivers to slow down.
“It’s very evident that motorists in Texas need a reminder of slowing down,” said Major Jeremy Sherrod from the DPS.
The “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. Safer choices include wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. To help end the streak of daily deaths, #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely.