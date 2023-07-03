The Texas Department of Transportation announced its maintenance schedules and construction project updates for the Tyler District during the week of July 3.
Tyler Maintenance will be performing ditch maintenance at various locations throughout the county. There will also be a crew patching at multiple locations throughout the county.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 155 Resurfacing Project
Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $17 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor is scheduled to begin laying the PFC surface to the shoulders and turn lane at FM 2868. Expect delays and lane closures on this corridor when construction is in progress. Motorists should expect work during the day and night. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.
Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project
Limits: Park Maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day-use parking area curb and gutter repair
Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
Cost: $851,000
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor is scheduled to conduct hot mix placement on Milestone 4 (Area 10 Creekside Camping) location. Park areas will be closed as operations are in progress. This project is rehabilitating parking areas at the campsite and maintaining roadways.
US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay
Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $12.4 million
Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023
This project includes paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The I-20 to FM 16 portion also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The southbound outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on adding additional turn lanes, hot mixing the cross-overs, and hot mixing side street intersections. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes
Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)
Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.
Cost: $2.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
Weather permitting, the contractor is scheduled to begin laying the surface layer and driveways. Expect delays on this corridor while construction is in progress. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of an intersection improvement and the addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).
FM 16 Widening and Realignment
Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.
Cost: $44.4 million
Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025
The project includes grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, culvert structures, signing, pavement markings and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading the embankment. Crews will be working to install detours with the hot mix at a few locations. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
SL 323 Overlay on Existing Roadway
Limits: .3 mi N of SH31, Elm St in W Tyler, N to .25 mi E of US69
Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC
Cost: $4.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor is scheduled to place barricades and signage within the project's limits. Expect lane closures and delay in travel. This project consists of overlaying the existing roadway with PFC asphalt.
SH 110 in Whitehouse
Limits: Whitehouse
Contractor: Cross Plus Construction
Cost: $2.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023
This project consists of installing sidewalks. There will be shoulder closures along with some lane closures as needed. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.