TxDOT will conduct construction and maintenance in the district during the week of July 10. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. TxDOT requests drivers slow down and pay close attention in work zones.
Smith County
Tyler Maintenance will have one crew on FM 757 between SH 31 and I-20. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will perform ditch work at various locations throughout the county.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 155 Resurfacing Project
Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $17 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor will begin laying the PFC surface to the shoulders and turn lane at FM 2868. Expect delays and lane closures on this corridor when construction is in progress. Motorists should expect work during the day and night. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.
Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project
Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit
Contractor: Encino Landscape
Cost: $2.4 Million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor will continue excavating the retaining wall footing and establishing the retaining wall grade and elevations. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.
Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project
Limits: Park Maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day-use parking area curb and gutter repair.
Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
Cost: $851,000
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
The contractor will continue hot mix placement on Milestone 5 (Maintenance Area location). Park areas will be closed when operations are in progress. This project rehabilitates parking areas at the campsites and maintains roadways.
I-20 Mill and Inlay
Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110
Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.
Cost: $6 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023
The contractor will lay the PFC surface. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project includes an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.
SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes
Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)
Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.
Cost: $2.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
Weather permitting, the contractor is scheduled to place a surface layer of hot mix on driveways and backfilling in needed areas. Expect delays on this corridor while construction is in progress. People can expect lane closures using flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of an intersection improvement and the addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).
US 69 Rehab Existing Road and Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-Cut)
Limits: Cumberland Road to .308 miles south of FM 2813
Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC
Cost: $7.8 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor has begun work on the cross culvert before New Life Church. They will be pouring concrete box culvert extensions at this location. No lane closures are anticipated. This project rehabilitates the existing roadway and installs a restricted crossing U-turn (R-Cut) at FM 2813 intersection.
SL 323 Overlay on Existing Roadway
Limits: .3 mi N of SH31, Elm St in W Tyler, N to .25 mi E of US69
Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC
Cost: $4.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023
The contractor will place barricades and signage within the project's limits. Expect lane closures and delay in travel. This project consists of overlaying the existing roadway with PFC asphalt.
SH 110 in Whitehouse
Limits: Whitehouse
Contractor: Cross Plus Construction
Cost: $2.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023
This project consists of installing sidewalks. There will be shoulder closures along with some lane closures as needed. Most work will be completed at night. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.
US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay
· Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $12.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023
The project includes paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on adding other turn lanes, hot mix the cross-overs, and hot mix side street intersections. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
FM 16 Widening and Realignment
· Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.
· Cost: $44.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025
The project includes grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading the embankment. Crews will be working to install detours with the hot mix at a few locations. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.