Four suspects were involved in a police pursuit Sunday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Lindale and two arrests were made as of Monday afternoon, authorities said.
A manhunt was underway Monday morning after the late night chase. The pursuit started at 11:51 p.m. near County Roads 433 and 471 in Lindale and finished 15 minutes later just a few miles after the rest area on Interstate-20 in Van Zandt County, according to Lindale Police Department.
Lindale Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Office, Smith County Precinct 5 Constable and Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office were the agencies involved in the pursuit.
The four suspects were inside the vehicle during the pursuit, according to Lindale Police Captain Brent Chambers.
“I’m pretty sure they all knew each other but we’re still working on investigating even further,” Chambers said.
Kamarion Barnes and Aubrey Trequan Maxie are two of the suspects that have been arrested so far, both were booked into the Smith Countys Jail today. The other two escaped and had not been located as of Monday afternoon.
Maxie, 18, of Shreveport, was charged with evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity. He remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.
Barnes, 17, of Tyler, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and evading arrest with a vehicle, a felony. He remains in jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
Lindale police said in a Facebook post that all suspects are believed to have left the area, but residents should remain vigilant.
Officers stayed all night trying to find the missing suspects and published an alert warning the community about the case. A statement was published early in the morning before arrests were made.
The statement warned local residents to look out for a black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black bandana. The statement also said the suspect carried a gun and was looking for another vehicle to steal in order to leave the area.
The suspect was arrested later this morning when he was found armed and trying to steal another car near Harvey Road.
Lindale PD is warning local residents to avoid any type of confrontation with the missing suspects if they’re found. Instead, they recommend calling 911 immediately if they’re found.