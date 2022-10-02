David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash just north of Tyler on Highway 110.
Also injured in the crash were 19-year-old Nicholas R. Agustin of Tyler and Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Agustin lost control of a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria while driving south on State Highway 110. Agustin's vehicle entered the northbound lane and collided with a 2012 Honda Civic being driven by Thomas. Lewandowski was a passenger in Thomas' car.
Thomas was transported to UT Health Hospital Tyler with what DPS describes as incapacitating injuries. Agustin was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with what DPS calls non-incapacitating injuries.
According to a preliminary report, Agustin was not wearing a seatbelt, while both passengers in the Civic were wearing seatbelts.