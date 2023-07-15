According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, one man suffered life-threatening injuries and another is in stable condition Saturday after an early-morning shooting.
Officials said they responded to a deadly conduct call around 5:15 a.m. in the 13300 block of Highway 64 West. Upon arrival to the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, both of which were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Officials said that their preliminary investigation indicated the victims were in an argument before they began shooting at each other.
The Sheriff's Office said that one victim was transported to UT Health Main and was undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries. The other was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances and is in stable condition. The identity of both gunshot victims is being withheld pending notification of family.