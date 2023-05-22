In a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning, three people were injured, and three were killed, including two teenagers from Palestine High School.
According to DPS spokesperson Adam Albritton, six people were in the vehicle when it crashed on FM 2661, near CR 1100.
He also confirmed three were killed and three were taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.
Among those killed, Ju’Mija Clewis, who just graduated from Palestine High School last Friday, and Sheriee Butler, who was set to be a senior, according to Palestine ISD.
"Please remember their families in your prayers as they move through this difficult time," PISD said.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph will post more information as it becomes available.