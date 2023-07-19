Two East Texas men were convicted on separate incidents of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The Texas 12th Court of Appeals upheld a conviction of the 369th Judicial District Courts of John Wesley Allen Jr.‘s charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14.
Allen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Allen was convicted on July 15, 2022, and an appeal was filed with the 369th Judicial District Court on July 7, 2022.
The 12th Court of Appeals rejected Allen’s claim that the Trial Court violated his procedural due process rights and that the 369th Trial Court abused its discretion in sustaining the State’s objections to his attempt to cross-examine the victim regarding specific questions.
The Honorable Judge Michael C. Davis of the 369th Judicial District Court presided over the case at trial. Jonathan Richey represented the State at trial and during the appellate process. Clay Thomas represented Allen at trial, while Stephen Shires represented Allen on Appeal.
Rojelio Barboza was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child in July 2022 in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County.
A jury convicted Barboza after approximately a three-hour deliberation and assessed a punishment of 60 years without the possibility of parole.
Barboza appealed his conviction.
The Honorable Judge, Chris Day of the 2nd Judicial District Court, presided over the case at trial.
The Texas 12th Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment upholding Barboza’s sentence.
The State was represented by District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth and Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey throughout the trial. Elmer Beckworth oversaw the appellate process for the State. Sten Langsjoen represented the defendant at trial, while Srav Muralidhar represented the Appellant on Appeal.