TV star meteorologist Ginger Zee shared her story with the Tyler community at a mental health luncheon Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center.
Zee, who serves as the chief meteorologist for ABC News and Good Morning America, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon organized by Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas. The luncheon was the culmination of the ninth annual Peace of Mind educational conference.
The conference held Thursday featured local speakers that spoke about the importance of mental health problems in the Tyler community.
Just one day after, Mosaic concluded its two-day seminar as more than 100 people gathered to hear Zee’s personal experiences with mental health.
Zee, a science and meteorology graduate from Valparaiso University in Indiana, has reached millions of houses in America through her television coverage of weather headlines on Good Morning America. She is also the author of New York Times best selling "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I am One" and recently released "A Little Closer to Home," a book in which she explains her journey and mental health issues suffered along the way.
Even though Zee has become the face of ABC News’ meteorology team, life has never been easy for her. During her speech at the luncheon, she mentioned how she always had struggles during her college career and at work.
Zee had the opportunity to work at many companies but never really felt mentally well. She said back then, she was afraid of letting people know her story but can now “be who she is regardless of the faults and traumas.”
After attempting to take her own life at least twice, Zee said the turning point was when she decided to get out of an abusive relationship.
“I was afraid of myself, I was afraid of men but I was encouraged by the fact that I could see my career go to the top if I took care of myself,” Zee said.
After giving her life a new direction, Zee said she joined an intensive series of therapies she needed to heal. Since then, Zee has been able to compare her mental struggles to tornadoes, hurricanes or other meteorological disasters she has lived throughout her career.
“A tornado takes a house away, you can not avoid it, you can’t run away from it,” Zee said. “A lot of times we run away from our mental health problems, that’s what I was expert at. This conference (Friday) was to ask people, 'what tornado have you been through? How can I help you?'”
Additionally, Zee also spoke about solutions or treatments for those suffering from mental health problems. She said the first thing to acknowledge is that having mental health problems is a part of life.
One shouldn't feel bad for having mental health problems but instead should find honesty in themselves, others and reach out for help, Zee said.
“As outsiders we have to know how to care for those who we love the most,” she said.
Lastly, Zee emphasized the importance of having access to health care, financial ability and family support to those fighting against mental health problems.
“We need to make sure people have all of those but the truth is right now only a few people do,” she said. “Whatever we can do to financially and emotionally support that is something as a community around mental health we can improve.”