Players from Whitehouse, Longview and Hallsville landed on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A baseball team.
Hallsville senior relief pitcher Landon Bowden was a first-team selection. Bowden was 5-2 with a 0.78 ERA, four saves, 93 strikeouts and 24 walks in 62.2 innings.
Hallsville junior pitcher Blake Cox and Longview senior shortstop Jordan Allen earned second-team honors.
Cox went 13-1 with a 0.75 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 17 walks and one save in 74.2 innings for the 27-8-1 Bobcats. Allen hit .411 with 51 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, 25 runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Whitehouse junior pitcher Michael Dudolski made the third team. Dudolski, a Texas A&M commit, went 12-1 with a 1.26 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 89 innings for the 31-9 Wildcats.
Honorable mention selections were Longview sophomore pitcher Cole Ramey, Hallsville junior shortstop Sawyer Dunagan, Whitehouse junior outfielder Garrett Hayes, Whitehouse senior outfielder Jermod McCoy and Longview junior outfielder Taylor Tatum.
Ramey was 7-3 with a 2.50 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 30 walks in 70 innings for the 22-18 Lobos. Dunagan hit .350 with 35 hits, 29 runs, two home runs, three doubles, three triples, 24 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 29 walks. Hayes hit .468 with 52 hits, 36 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. McCoy, an Oregon State football signee who won two gold medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in the triple jump and long jump, hit .438 with 50 hits, 41 runs, two home runs, 14 doubles, 31 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and a 1.000 fielding percentage. Tatum, who has committed to play baseball and football at Oklahoma, hit .350 with 41 hits, 31 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 24 stolen bases and 20 RBIs.
Magnolia West pitcher Caylon Dygert was chosen as the Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior right-hander was 14-0 with a 0.47 ERA in leading the Mustangs to a state championship. He also batted .336 with 20 runs batted in. He also played catcher, throwing out nine runners and picking off another.
Travis Earles, who led Magnolia West to a 36-5 record and the Class 5A state title, was named the Coach of the Year.
Jorvorskie Lane Jr., son of former Lufkin High School, Texas A&M and NFL running back Jorvorskie Lane, was a second-team selection. The freshman catcher for Fort Worth Wyatt hit .493 with 34 hits, 51 runs, six home runs, six doubles, seven triples, 23 RBIs and 32 walks.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Zane Adams, New Caney Porter, sr.; Caylon Dygert, Magnolia West, sr.; James Ellwanger, Magnolia West, sr.
Relief pitcher – Landon Bowden, Hallsville, sr.
Catcher – Alan Nava-Moreno, El Paso Del Valle, sr.
First baseman – Boots Landry, Friendswood, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Joseph Dominguez, Denton, sr.; Rayner Heinrich, Leander Rouse, jr.
Shortstop – Aaron Tondre, Medina Valley, sr.
Third baseman – Ryan Alexander, Frisco Reedy, sr.
Outfielders – Nehomar Ochoa Jr., Galena Park, sr.; Jackson Blank, Magnolia West, sr.; (tie) Nik Sanders, Waco University, sr.; Aidan Smith, Lovejoy, sr.
Designated hitter – Louie Alonzo, Cedar Park, sr.
Player of the Year – Dygert, Magnolia West
Coach of the Year – Travis Earles, Magnolia West
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Park Prater, Argyle, sr.; Blake Cox, Hallsville, jr.; David Medina, Waltrip, sr.
Relief pitcher – (tie) Jack Haag, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.; Tyler Spruiell, Lubbock Cooper, sr.
Catcher – Jorvorskie Lane Jr., Fort Worth Wyatt, fr.
First baseman – Lane Arroyos, Fulshear, sr.
Second baseman – Colton Roquemore, Argyle, jr.
Shortstop – (tie) Jordan Allen, Longview, sr.; Jack Bell, Corpus Christi Ray, sr.
Third baseman – Cole Gerlach, Mission Sharyland, sr.
Outfielders – Adrian Baston, Corsicana, jr.; Chris Chavez, Corpus Christi Carroll, sr.; Ethan Downum, Frisco Reedy, soph.
Designated hitter – Keevyn Goss, Corpus Christi Ray, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Carson Priebe, Frisco Wakeland, sr.; Michael Dudolski, Whitehouse, jr.; (tie) Rowdy Miller, Boerne Champion, sr.; Brady Bennett, Abilene, jr.
Relief pitcher – John Curry, Lubbock Coronado, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Carson Riley, Liberty Hill, sr.; Billy Spratt, Azle, sr.
First baseman – (tir) Grady Emerson, Argyle, fr.; Byron Robinson, Manvel, sr.
Second baseman – Mateo Garcia, Palmview, soph.
Shortstop – Damon Hernandez, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, jr.
Third baseman – Nate Rivas, Weslaco East, sr.
Outfielders – Cannon Davis, Amarillo, sr.; Bennett Fryman, Frisco Lone Star, sr.; (tie) Isaac Garza, Plainview, sr.; Zach Gingrich, Smithson Valley, jr.; Dannel Marrero, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.
Designated hitter – Isaac Yruretagoyena, New Braunfels Canyon, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Ryan Ainsworth, Corsicana, sr.; Wes Cunningham, Grapevine, sr.; Declan Dahl, Azle, sr.; Keevyn Goss, Corpus Christi Ray, sr.; Timothy Haynes, Lubbock Cooper, jr.; Brydan Hernandez, Corsicana, sr.; Jack Jorgenson, Frisco Reedy, soph.; Brett Lanman, Lucas Lovejoy, sr.; Blaze Milam, Liberty Hill, jr.; Cole Ramey, Longview, soph.; Logan Taylor, Burleson Centennial, sr.; Easton Tumis, Friendswood, sr.
Catcher – Ethan Gonzalez, Smithson Valley, sr.; Owen Hooper, Wichita Falls Rider, jr.; Whitt Joyce, Medina Valley, sr.; Thomas Moss, Kempner, jr.; Dae Palomo, Corpus Christi Carroll, jr.; Dylan Steele, Frisco Lebanon Trail, sr.
First basemen – Canaan Farley Jr., Denison, sr.; Aiden Gomez, El Paso Del Valle, sr.; Oscar Salazar, Leander Rouse, jr.
Second basemen – Coleman Briggs, Richmond Foster, sr.; Sean Gardiner, Port Neches-Groves, jr.; Carter Pace, Midlothian Heritage, jr.; Cross Stephens, Lubbock Monterey, sr.; Irving Venegas, El Paso Del Valle, sr.
Shortstops – Jordan Ballin, Boerne Champion, jr.; Hunter Baros, Victoria East, jr.; Blake Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.; David DeHoyos, Smithson Valley, sr.; Sawyer Dunagan, Hallsville, jr.; Barry Miller, Clint Horizon, jr.; Jalen Ryan, El Paso Andress, sr.; Wyatt Sanford, Frisco Independence, jr.; Grant Tune, Azle, sr.; Chase Womack, Frisco Lone Star, sr.
Third basemen – Cole Barton, Northwest, sr.; Owen Cassano, Frisco Wakeland, sr.; Gael Gonzalez, Palmview, sr.; Kade Neuenschwander, Liberty Hill, sr.; Bruno Robles, San Antonio Alamo Heights, jr.; Hunter Trojacek, Midlothian Heritage, sr.
Outfielders – Jack Aleman, Denison, jr.; Beckham Paul, Abilene, jr.; EJ Cantu, Corpus Christi Carroll, sr.; Jack Gallegos, El Paso Del Valle, sr.; Garrett Hayes, Whitehouse, jr.; Alejandro Islas, Mission Sharyland, jr.; Jermod McCoy, Whitehouse, sr.; Barry Miller, Clint Horizon, jr.; Aaron Montanez, Fort Worth Arlington Heights, sr.; Taylor Tatum, Longview, jr.; Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe, sr.; Tony Villarreal, Palmview, sr.