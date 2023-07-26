Van junior Colten Grier is the lone East Texan on the first team of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A baseball team.
Grier was selected as the first-team designated hitter.
Grier hit .429 with 48 hits, 20 runs, eight doubles, two triples, 33 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Grier also pitched for the Vandals (24-11-1) and was 5-5 with a 1.77 ERA, 56 strikeouts and 19 walks in 51.1 innings.
Sinton catcher Blake Mitchell was chosen as the Class 4A Player of the Year.
He batted .457 with 15 doubles, six homers and 42 runs batted in leading Sinton (37-4) to the state tournament. The LSU signee drew 61 walks and had 41 stolen bases. He was the state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year.
Mitchell was selected No. 8 overall in the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.
Cory Beckham, who led China Spring to 12-inning victories over Sinton and Liberty-Eylau in the state tournament to capture the Class 4A championship, was chosen as the Coach of the Year.
Earning second-team recognition were Carthage senior pitcher Brooks Brewster, Pleasant Grove sophomore pitcher Jarrett Halter, Van sophomore relief pitcher Landon Smith, Liberty-Eylau senior second baseman W.T. Jones, Canton senior shortstop Ace Reese and Liberty-Eylau junior shortstop Cal Jones.
Earning third-team honors were Bullard junior pitcher David Wilson, Hudson senior pitcher Colby Turner and Carthage senior shortstop Connor Cuff.
Honorable mention selections were Canton senior pitcher Layne Etheridge, Lindale sophomore pitcher Hudson Legrow, Spring Hill senior pitcher Conner Smeltzer, Hudson freshman catcher Kolt Larsen, Pleasant Grove junior catcher, Hudson junior first baseman Nolan Larsen, Spring Hill senior second baseman Jax Stovall, Pleasant Grove junior outfielder Brenton Clark, Carthage senior outfielder Noah Paddie and Carthage junior designated hitter Dillon Davenport.
———
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Duncan Bowles, Canyon Randall, sr. R.J. Ruais, Celina, sr.; Braeden Brown, Sinton, sr.
Relief pitcher – Jacob Baker, Cuero, sr.
Catcher – Blake Mitchell, Sinton, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Jaquae Stewart, Sinton, sr.; Jake Gilbreath, Glen Rose, sr.
Second baseman – Cannon Harper, Glen Rose, sr.
Shortstop – Mason Kirk, China Spring, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Jackson Rooker, Celina, sr.; Orlando Samaniego, El Paso Riverside, sr.
Outfielders – Tyler Fishbeck, Bellville, sr.; Sean Rabe, Celina, sr.; Landun Taylor, Geronimo Navarro, jr.
Designated hitter – Colten Grier, Van, jr.
Player of the Year – Mitchell, Sinton
Coach of the Year – Cory Beckham, China Spring
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Jayden Honey, China Spring, sr.; Brooks Brewster, Carthage, sr.; (tie) Jarrett Halter, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, soph.; Xander Cloudy, Boerne, sr.
Relief pitcher – Landon Smith, Van, soph.
Catcher – Bryson Bohannon, Aubrey, sr.
First baseman – Dean Hannah, China Spring, soph.
Second baseman – W.T. Jones, Liberty-Eylau, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Ace Reese, Canton, sr.; Cal Jones, Liberty-Eylau, jr.
Third baseman – Blake Linseisen, Bellville, sr.
Outfielders – Joel Pena, Levelland, sr.; Brayden Mulkey, Davenport, jr.; Hayden Coker, Columbia, jr.
Designated hitter – Kash Wood, Sinton, soph.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Colby Turner, Lufkin Hudson, sr.; Kole Allen, Godley, sr.; (tie) Logan Simmons, Silsbee, sr.; David Wilson, Bullard, jr.
Relief pitcher – Jackson Thompson, Glen Rose, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Hudson Grace, Greenwood, sr.; Hagen Tuck, Andrews, sr.
First baseman – Griffen Williams, Canyon Lake, sr.
Second baseman – Devin Nunez, Navasota, jr.
Shortstop – (tie) Connor Cuff, Carthage, sr.; Nate Barry, Stephenville, sr.; Cam Johnson, Boerne, sr.
Third baseman – Easton Stewart, Snyder, jr.
Outfielders – Kyler Bowman, Stephenville, sr.; Byron McClure, Godley, soph.; Noah Bentley, Celina, sr.
Designated hitter – (tie) Blaine Pircher, Geronimo Navarro, sr.; Chris Sinku, Godley, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Hunter Anderson, Canyon Lake, sr.; Gavin Brandstetter, Brownwood, jr.; Brian Buchanan, Bishop, sr.; Braylen Collins, Bridge City, sr.;f Layne Etheridge, Canton, sr.; Hudson Legrow, Lindale, soph.; Bryce Nall, Geronimo Navarro, sr.; Conner Smeltzer, Longview Spring Hill, sr.; Ely Zepeda, Zapata, sr.
Relief pitcher – Raleigh Clark, Andrews, sr.
Catchers – Justin Abate, Bridge City, sr.; Jase Garrett, China Spring, sr.; Mason Gilbert, Randall, sr.; Rusty Johnson, Levelland, sr.; Kolt Larsen, Lufkin Hudson, fr.; Cade Martin, Pleasant Grove, jr.; Caden Miller, Madisonville, jr.
First basemen – Dawson Byars, Andrews, sr.; Derek Cardenas, El Paso Riverside, jr.; Nolan Larsen, Lufkin Hudson, jr.; A.J. Phergson, Lubbock Estacado, sr.; Bryce Rasmussen, El Campo, sr.; Cole Zimmer, Geronimo Navarro, sr.
Second basemen – Drew Bird, Salado, sr.; Nolan Casbeer, Graham, sr.; Gehrig Morris, Andrews, sr.; Riley Pechacek, Boerne, sr.; Jax Stovall, Longview Spring Hill, sr.
Shortstops – Kyle Barosh, El Campo, sr.; Jake Carter, Marble Falls, sr.; Kole Dudding, Canyon Randall, sr.; Adrian Estrada, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Ryan Galvan, Alice, sr.; Marcos Gonzales, Sinton, jr.; Jacob Symon, Davenport, sr.
Third basemen – Riley Akins, Burkburnet, jr.; Nick Flores, Sinton, jr.; Matt Lopez, Corpus Christi Calallen, jr.; Lucas Ponce, Godley, jr.; Brent Szczuruski, Hidalgo, soph.
Outfielders – Javier Balderas, Ferris, sr.; Brenton Clark, Pleasant Grove, jr.; Brenan Daniel, China Spring, sr.; Nevyn Johnson, Kennedale, sr.; Noah Paddie, Carthage, sr.; Devan Phillips, Rockport-Fulton, sr.; Hagen Shedd, Randall, jr.; A.J. Silva, Fort Worth Castleberry, sr.; Chase Wernimont, Sanger, sr.
Designated hitter – Dillon Davenport Carthage, jr.