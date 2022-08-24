An officer shot a suspect on Wednesday afternoon as the Troup Police Department was responding to a disturbance call.
The suspect had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Troup Police Chief Pat Hendrix. He is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital, but then will remain in custody and have a mental health evaluation.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, according to Smith County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Larry Christian.
There is no threat to the public, Hendrix said.
Troup police were responding to the call in the 500 block of South Railroad Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday when they called on other agencies for backup.
The suspect pointed the gun at police, but did not fire the gun, Hendrix told our news partners at CBS 19.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded and found a person who was "down," Sgt. Larry Christian said.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.