TROUP — The Troup Tigers honored Cooper Reid at their baseball game against Waskom on Friday.
Terry and Susanne Reid, Cooper’s parents, accompanied him to the mound where Terry threw out the first pitch.
Also, the Troup ISD presented the Reids with a check for $11,579.80 that was raised by the baseball and softball teams in a hit-a-thon held earlier this week.
Reid, a junior at Troup High School, suffered a severe head injury during the school’s homecoming football game Sept. 9, was hospitalized then sent to a rehabilitation facility in Houston. He returned to Troup in February.
Communities throughout Texas and beyond have continued to support Reid and his family.