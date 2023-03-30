Trenia Tillis Hoard, who led Tyler Junior College to the 2022 NJCAA Division I women's national basketball championship, has been named to the 2023 USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team coaching staff, USA Basketball announced.
Tillis Hoard, a former Miss Texas Basketball and all-stater at Grapeland High School, will coach of the U16 National Team as an assistant. Incarnate Word Academy's Dan Rolfes will be head coach. Bobbi Morgan of Ursinus College will also be an assistant.
Coaching selections for the U16 Women's National Team were made by the Women's Developmental National Team Committee. All selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.
Rolfes, Morgan and Tillis Hoard will coach the Americans at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's Americas Championship (date and location TBA).
Tillis-Hoard served as a court coach at the trials for the 2017 USA Women's U16 National Team. She was also involved as a court coach for the 2001 World University Games. An inductee of the 2023 Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame, Tillis Hoard has been with Tyler Junior College since 2000. She was named the 2022 Junior College Women's Coach of the Year after capturing the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Championship. Tillis Hoard was a star at Stephen F. Austin State University and played pro ball in Europe. She is also a former assistant at the University of Arkansas.
Rolfes will make his USA Basketball head coaching debut. He previously was a court coach for the 2017 USA Women's U16 National Team. A 2018 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Rolfes has led Incarnate Word (Missouri) to 12 state championships, including six consecutive titles from 2017-2023. Under Rolfes, the program has won 100 consecutive games.
Morgan was a court coach last summer prior to the FIBA Women's U17 World Cup. She just completed her second season as the head coach at Ursinus (Pennsylania). Previously, she was at Haverford College for 13 seasons, where she won three Centennial Conference titles and made four NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
The U16 trio of coaches will be a part of staff at the USA Women's Junior National Team minicamp in Dallas starting March 31.