UPDATE: Regular traffic flow has been restored as of 10:15 a.m.
The Tyler Police Department is currently working an incident at S. Broadway and Loop 323 in which an oversized load pulled down the intersection lights. At this time, all westbound traffic on the loop at Broadway is down to one lane only.
TPD is warning motorists to expect traffic delays as crews work to repair the lights. Tyler police and work crews are in the roadway. TPD is asking all motorists to take alternate routes and avoid the area while the repairs are made.