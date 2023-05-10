Downtown Kilgore will be full of tractors Saturday during the fourth annual Tractors, Trucks & Fun event.
“We welcome tractors and farm trucks and oilfield trucks. It’s a tractor show so there will be tractors of all ages and makes, whether they’re antique or new, it doesn’t matter,” event co-organizer Fred Gebhardt said. “It would be cool even if somebody brought a big harvester but I don’t think that’s possible. And we keep looking for somebody with a steam tractor. That would really be cool.”
In addition to the display of tractors and trucks, the event also will include a kid tractor pull, tractor wagon rides, food trucks, games and live entertainment featuring Harvest Moon Countrygrass. Restaurants and stores will be open for shopping and dining and the Kilgore Farmers Market also will be open.
Gebhardt said the tractor pull is where children ride pedal tractors and pull a sled with it.
“Then they have games with the tractors. They have one where the slowest tractor wins,” he said. “There is an activity where you drive blindfolded … whoever can stop closest to the line. They have to just feel how fast they’re traveling.”
Gebhardt said all the games and activities are safe.
“It’s all safe and it’s a tremendous amount of fun,” he said. “It’s fun for the whole family.”
Taylor Owings, special events coordinator for the city of Kilgore, said they are hoping for a big turnout.
“Last year was a low participant year but usually there’s close to 80 tractors,” she said. “We’re hoping to have maybe 100 tractors with RVs and trucks. Sisters on the Fly RV group will be showing some of their custom trailers.”
Gebhardt said spectators will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite tractor.
“The winner will win a big trophy and certificate,” he said. “I think there are 12 certificates that will be handed out … all the way from the best restoration to the ugliest tractor. It’s all for fun.”
Saturday’s event will end with the tractor parade.
“The hay trailer leads the parade,” Gebhardt said. “They make a big loop and then come back around and stop as we ask each driver about his tractor and present the awards.”
Owings said, “Every event we have downtown is for our community and if it has a large attendance, it sticks. And this one has had a large attendance and it brings a lot of people out.”