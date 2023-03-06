It's tournament time in Texas, more specifically the Rose City.
Twelve men's teams and 10 women's squads will be vying for national tournament bids this week at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It is the Region XIV Basketball Tournament. It begins Tuesday with four men's first round games and will continue through Championship Saturday.
The women's quarterfinals are slated for Wednesday.
Each day will feature two sessions with Session I games at 1 and 3 p.m. and Session II games at 6 and 8 p.m. each day except for Championship Saturday. Session I on Saturday will be 4 p.m. and Session II will be at 7 p.m.
The men's first round schedule on Tuesday includes: No. 8 Tyler (15-14, 8-11) vs. No. 9 Navarro (15-14, 8-11), 1 p.m.; No. 5 Coastal Bend (19-11, 12-7) vs. No. 12 Paris (10-20, 6-13), 3 p.m.; No. 7: Angelina (14-15, 8-11) vs. No. 10 Bossier Parish (14-15, 6-13), 6 p.m.; and No. 6 Kilgore (19-10, 11-8) vs. No. 11 Lamar State-Port Arthur (12-18, 6-13), 8 p.m.
It's Ladies Day on Wednesday. The quarterfinal schedule includes: No. 1 Blinn (28-2, 15-1) vs. No. 8 Jacksonville (11-16, 2-13), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Angelina (16-12, 9-7) vs. No. 5 Panola (17-12, 8-8), 3 p.m.; No. 2 Trinity Valley (28-2, 15-1) vs. No. 7 Paris (10-18, 4-11), 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Tyler (20-10, 11-5) vs. No. 6 Kilgore (13-16, 7-9), 8 p.m.
The men return on Thursday for quarterfinals — No. 1 Lee (25-5, 7-2) vs winner of Tyler-Navarro, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Trinity Valley (11-18, 11-8) vs. winner of Coastal Bend-Paris, 3 p.m.; No. 2 Panola (26-4, 17-2) vs winner of Angelina-Bossier Parish, 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Blinn (23-7, 16-3) vs winner of Kilgore-Lamar State, 8 p.m.
On Friday, both the women and men will have games.
Women's semifinals include: winner Blinn-Jacksonville vs. winner Angelina-Panola, 1 p.m.; and winner Trinity Valley-Paris vs. winner Tyler-Kilgore, 3 p.m.
Men's semifinals are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m.
On Championships Saturday, the women's title game is at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
All tournament tickets will be sold online using the Apache Athletics Ticketing service, HomeTown Ticketing, at https://www.apacheathletics.com/tickets. No cash will be accepted at the gate.
Ticket prices for each session will be $8 for adults, $5 for students (must present a student ID) and children under 12, and free for children under 5. A tournament pass will be available for $40.
Tournament parking will be in the lots north of the Pat Hartley Field Complex located on the corner of Palmer Avenue and Fifth Street.
The winner of the women's tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, which is scheduled for March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
The winner of the men's tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, which is scheduled for March 20-25 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.