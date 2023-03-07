Legends of Region XIV basketball will be honored this week during the league's tournament, Michael Landers, Executive Director of Student Services and Athletics at Navarro College.
The tournament is being held at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It all starts at halftime of Wednesday's 6 p.m. when the family of Mary Ann Otwell, a Panola College legend.
On Thursday, the recognition program will be at halftime of the 6 p.m. game.
Honorees include: Guy Davis, Angelina College; Dale Dotson, Lon Morris College; Scott Gernander, San Jacinto College; Lewis Orr, Navarro; and Leon Spencer, Henderson County Junior College/Trinity Valley Community college.
The ceremony on Friday is at halftime of the 6 p.m. contest.
The honorees include: the family of Vernon Harton of Jacksonville College; the family of Floyd Wagstaff of Tyler Junior College; and the family of Joe Turner of Kilgore College.
All the coaches helped make junior college basketball famous in Texas.