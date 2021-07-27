Two former NFL quarterbacks with Texas ties were in Tyler on Tuesday, but not for football.
Both Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel are in town for the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open at The Cascades.
Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football analyst, had bogeys on his first two holes.
But as was often the case during the course of a football game, Romo settled down on the golf course on Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club, and the shots started falling.
“It was good,” Romo said. “I hit the ball really well. Two bogeys coming out the gate kind of put me behind, but I really hit the ball really well after about the first four or five holes. I got a bad break on the back nine. But I struck it well.”
Romo started on hole No. 10. From hole No. 12 through hole No. 18, Romo had six pars and a birdie on 14.
Romo made the turn and immediately birdied hole No. 1. He sank four consecutive pars before bogeys on 6 and 7. Romo came back with a birdie on 8. On hole No. 9 — Romo’s final hole of the day — he nearly had another birdie, but the ball just skipped out of the hole. Romo knocked down the next putt to finish with a 1-over 71 for the day.
“I just have to finish off holes and just getting off to a better start, just trying your swing right away out of the gate and not waiting three holes to do that,” Romo said. “We’ll be better tomorrow. I feel really good about my game and the way I hit it.”
Manziel, a former Texas A&M quarterback who also played for the Cleveland Browns, also started on 10 and bogeyed his first hole of the afternoon. After two pars, Manziel had a two bogeys on 13 and 15 with a par on 14 sandwiched in the middle. Manziel recorded three straight pars before the turn.
Manziel, who is from Tyler, had three more pars after the turn, but double bogeys on 4 and 5 pushed him down the leaderboard. Manziel had a par on 6, a bogey on 7, a par on 8 and then closed with a double bogey on 9 to finish at 9-over 79.
“It was great being on the home track,” Manziel said. “I had it going for a while and just struggled on the front nine and didn’t play the way I wanted to. It’s a good first experience for me and had to start somewhere, and this is a great place to do it back home.
“I didn’t come here by any means thinking I was going to come in here and win this tournament. But I have a lot of people supporting me, a lot of family and a lot of friends that came out throughout the day. I’ve gone around this place hundreds of times. It was fun to do it in a competitive tournament setting. Hopefully tomorrow is a little better.”
Manziel’s father, Paul Manziel, was caddying for him on Tuesday.
“It’s just great to be around him,” Paul Manziel said. “I don’t get to be around him enough, so it’s nice to enjoy the day with him and play a game that we grew up doing together, so it’s been wonderful. I’m blessed.”
The two will flip tee times on Wednesday. Manziel will start at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, while Romo will tee off for his second round at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday.
After the round of golf, Manziel also had a chance to touch on some other subjects, most notably Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 and possibly joining the SEC.
“I think Texas A&M is in a great position no matter if Texas or Oklahoma decide to come, and it looks like they’re going to,” Manziel said. “I think it’s great competition for the league. I think it will make our conference better. And lucky for A&M, we have a nine, almost 10-year head start on both of those teams being in the SEC. So the rivalry has been gone for a while, and now it looks like it’s coming back, so now it’s just time to sack up and go play the game. We’re in a good position. We have a good coach. We have a good team. If they want to come to the SEC and see what it’s all about then we welcome them with open arms, but it is no cakewalk and it is not the Big 12. It should be interesting to see how things play out.”
Manziel also spoke about the news regarding Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team final competition in Tokyo.
“The only person that knows is the individual,” Manziel said. “People on the outside, there can be people in your camp that don’t even know what’s going on, how you’re feeling. If she cites that, she obviously means it. I hope that she does what she needs to do to get in a position to be an amazing athlete that she is. When she is at the top of her game, she’s probably the best in the world, so it’s been really fun to watch. I wish her all the best and hopefully things work out for her.”
Manziel also answered a question regarding former Longview quarterback Haynes King, who has a chance to be the Texas A&M starting quarterback this season.
“I reach out to most of our guys when they get on campus, so we’ve talked via social media,” Manziel said. “I’ve kept in touch with him here and there. The thing I like the most is that he’s an East Texas kid. Longview had a really good program the last couple of years with him there. The locker room seems from what I’ve heard to really respond to him and like him. I know there’s going to be a competition going into the next couple of weeks going into fall camp and things like that. It sets up a lot like my year where we didn’t know if we had a starter, who it was going to be, and then somebody kind of emerges and then it worked out well for us.
“Whoever it is, I think our defense and the team we have around us and the running back, whatever the A&M football team looks like, we’re in a good position. We just have to go out and go do it and the schedule looks great. The defense looks good, team looks good. If we can get a quarterback in there that really gives us a spark and gives us some energy, I think we will have a really good team, a top 10 team.”
