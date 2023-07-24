Tony Romo, the charismatic former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst, said “this is the year” he will make the cut at the M&P Group Texas State Open.
“I know I said that last year and the year before but I really feel I will this year,” said a smiling Romo.
Romo is competing in his seventh Texas State Open, his sixth time at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Romo is scheduled to tee off at 9 a.m. Tuesday on hole No. 1. He will play with JJ Killeen (Lubbock) and Philip Choi (amateur, Corinth).
“I feel like I am playing well coming in, so I have no excuse,” Romo said addressing the members of The Cascades. “If I come up with an excuse, I am making it up.”
Romo, the father of four boys, is encouraging his sons to play golf.
“There is not a sport like golf that provides the opportunity to spend time with your kids,” Romo said. “Golf is an unblievable sport.”
Romo added, “This is the happiest I have been in my life. I wish I could bottle it up. I never would have thought I would say that to my competitive self.
“It feels like a generation ago I played football. It feels like a generation ago I didn’t have kids.”
As far as the Cowboys, he wished he could have won a Super Bowl for the team and their fans.
“I desperately wanted to bring a Super Bowl to the Cowboys and our fans,” Romo said. “I feel I let the Cowboys down.”
Romo, with an engaging personality, wooed the fans and signed every autograph and took photos with everyone.
This year marks the 12th time The Cascades has hosted — a record for any facility in the storied history of TSO.