Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo would like to see a few eagles on the golf course on Wednesday instead of the Philadelphia Eagles he used to go up against on the football field.
Romo will be among 84 golfers on Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater, vying for three coveted spots in the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament. Romo, along with area linksters, will be competing in the 36-hole event to see who advances to the 2021 U.S. Amateur, which is scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at historic Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
The tourney is open to the public (568 East Wilkins Road, Gladewater). Romo is scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on hole No. 1 and at 3 p.m. off hole No. 10.
Romo, a CBS Football Analyst, has attempted to qualify for a wide variety of United States Golf Association and PGA Tour events over the last decade. He also played in the Texas State Open in Tyler in 2019. He is a two-winner of the American Century Championship held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Also in the field are nearly a dozen East Texas golfers including Tyler's Colton Cavender (All Saints graduate who is a sophomore on the TCU golf team); Gilmer's Sam Benson (New Diana High School graduate who has signed with Weatherford College); Longview's Cade Bruce (freshman, SFA), Hudson Johnson (played at Vanderbilt and qualified for 2009 U.S. Amateur), Rhett Sellers (freshman, Rutgers) and Dr. Jonathan Walgama; Lufkin's Jaxon Griffith (freshman, SFA); Jefferson's Craig McAlpine; and Nacogdoches' JD Pitts (junior, Southern Nazarene).
Local linksters scheduled to tee off on No. 1 in the first round are Walgama (7:20 a.m.), Pitts (7:40 a.m.), Johnson (8 a.m.), Griffith (8:10 a.m.), Benson (8:30 a.m.) and Bruce (8:50 a.m.), while going off on No. 10 are Sellers (7:20 a.m.), McAlpine (7:40 a.m.) and Cavender (8:40 a.m.).
Afternoon tee times for the locals off No. 1 include: Sellers (1:10 p.m.), McAlpine (1:30 p.m.) and Cavender (2:30 p.m.). Teeing off No. 10 are Walgama (1:10 p.m.), Pitts (1:30 p.m.), Johnson (1:50 p.m.), Griffith (2 p.m.), Benson (2:20 p.m.) and Bruce (2:40 p.m.).
The Tempest is a par 72 layout that plays 7,229 yards from the championship tees.
"I think it will take 4-6 under to qualify for three spots," Tempest Director Golf/Head Golf Professional Randy Wade said.
Wade added, "It is an honor to be a qualifying site for such a prestigious amateur tournament. In the spirit of Bobby Jones, it is all about competition and the golf course. I think it will be a good test for the field of 84 talented players. Our superintendent, Stephen Killingsworth, has done an excellent job on the challenging Jeffrey Brauer designed course. I am anxious to see the results."
Tempest is one of seven Texas U.S. Amateur qualifying sites. Any amateur with a USGA Handicap Index of 2.4 or lower is eligible to enter the 36-hole, one-day qualifier at Tempest.
Other courses in Texas hosting qualifiers are Stonebridge Ranch Country Club (Dye Course) in McKinney (July 12), Westwood Golf Club in Houston (July 13), Odessa Country Club (Old Course) in Odessa (July 14), River Crossing Club in Spring Branch (July 19),
Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land (July 19) and Dallas National Golf Club in Dallas (July 20-21).