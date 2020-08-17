WASHINGTON — Tyler native and Whitehouse High graduate Josh Tomlin had a special partner in crime — if throwing a baseball is a crime — during the Major League shutdown.
That would be Atlanta Braves’ teammate and Brook Hill graduate A.J. Minter (Texas A&M), as the two worked out together in the Tyler area once the team’s spring training site was closed in Florida.
“Every day,” Tomlin wrote in a text Monday.
Now Tomlin, 35, in his second season with the Braves, is slated to make a spot start at home Tuesday night against the world champion Washington Nationals.
“I can do it. Whatever they want me to do,” Texas Tech product Tomlin told reporters in a Zoom call on Monday. “They just said, ‘You are starting Tuesday.’ That is as far as I am going to look in the future. After that day, they can tell me what I am doing next.”
Tomlin found out Sunday he would make the start against Washington as some in the Braves rotation are injured or have been ineffective.
“I am going to take it one pitch at a time,” said Tomlin, who broke into the majors with Cleveland in 2010. “I know it’s a cliché. I have not started in a long time.”
In his first eight outings as a reliever this season, Tomlin was 1-0 with an ERA of 1.59 with 16 strikeouts in just 11.1 innings and a WHIP of 0.794.
Last season he was 2-1, 3.74 in 51 games (one start) with one save for manager Brian Snitker and the Braves. Tomlin made a career-high 29 starts for the Indians in 2016 and then 26 the next year for the Tribe.
“I was stretched out in summer camp. I am very capable of doing it,” Tomlin said of starting against the Nationals. “I understand we don’t have a starter for (Tuesday). I am willing to do it, I am capable of doing and am willing to do it. I started for eight or nine years of my career; this isn’t going to be anything new for me.”
Snitker is a big fan of Tomlin, who has made 145 starts in the majors.
“He’s something else, man,” the manager told reporters last month. “He saved our rears all last year. He competes, he’s so efficient, and he’s a great guy to have down there that’s for sure… I like him in jams and coming in and facing the heart of an order. You hate to use him up only in a long role just because he can cover innings, because he can be so valuable in (high leverage) situations also in the middle of a game. He can close a game — he can do anything, really.”
Tomlin said he was glad to be back with the Braves before this year — he signed with Atlanta right before spring training.
“It has been a breath of fresh air for me from day one,” Tomlin said. “Coming back to a place that is built to win, the culture here is exactly what you want to go into.”
Tomlin and Minter worked out together during the shutdown and before the season resumed in July. Minter, who broke in with Atlanta in 2017, has a 1.08 ERA in his first nine appearances this year out of the bullpen after posting a mark of 7.06 in 36 outings in 2019 for Atlanta.
At times during the shutdown they did not have a real catcher, so they took turns catching the throws from each other. Other times they would throw baseballs into a net.
“We did everything we were supposed to do,” Tomlin said. “We never took a day off. We had a huge bucket of balls. He would come over and we would play long toss.”
The Nationals entered the game Monday in Atlanta having lost six of their last 10 games. On top of that, World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is on the Injured List with a right-hand problem. And Howie Kendrick, the hitting star of the playoffs last October, was not in the starting lineup Monday.
“If we need him, he should be available to pinch-hit,” Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters before the game.
Tomlin will have to contend with Nationals’ slugger Juan Soto, who was named the National League Player of the Week Monday after he had five homers and 12 RBI in just seven games. Washington now has a young second baseman, Luis Garcia, in the lineup after veteran Starlin Castro was injured last week.
“I don’t think it changes” my approach, Tomlin said. “I will go with my strengths. I will do what I am capable of doing, up and down and in and out.”
