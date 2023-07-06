Collaboration is critical to accomplish everyone's goals. That's why the theme of Smith County's next fiscal year budget is "Together, We Can," said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.
"We're gonna have to work together," Franklin said. "We have a lot of needs as the community grows; we have a whole lot of needs within our workforce as well."
County elected officials, departments and citizens must work together throughout construction of the new county courthouse and parking garage, and the associated budget constraints.
Franklin gave an overview of the working draft budget and three focus areas at an initial workshop on June 27. Additional workshops and public hearings are scheduled before the budget takes effect on Oct. 1.
Three focus areas
The fiscal year 2024 budget will focus on three areas, including a 5 percent cost-of-living raise for all employees, including elected officials; attempting to help with detention officer vacancies by paying overtime instead of compensatory (comp) time, and the voter-approved courthouse and parking garage bond project.
Franklin and County Auditor Ann Wilson worked together to determine focus areas considering the courthouse bond.
"We need to make sure that we don't put the heavy burden on the taxpayers," Franklin said. "We're trying to be careful and conservative with the rest of the budget."
Courthouse bond
In November, voters approved a $179 million bond package to build a new courthouse and accompanying parking garage. The courthouse and parking garage will be built on the east side of the downtown Tyler square along Spring Street and in between the Smith County Courthouse Annex and Smith County Jail.
The current structure was built in the 1950s and originally intended to house two courtrooms. Today, there are eight courtrooms.
The new building will improve safety and security, ensure a proper judicial process, and allow for much-needed space for operations within the courthouse. The new courthouse will ensure no public, in-custody inmates, judges and staff paths ever cross with each other without passing through additional security measures.
"We're all gonna have to work together to make this happen," Franklin said. "With it being downtown ... we're going to have to work together because during the construction phase with parking and trying to figure all those logistics out."
With such an expense being taken, the court knew the budget would be tight in FY2024. As a result, county employees and department heads were asked to be conservative when submitting their budget requests. So far, everyone has submitted "respectful budgets," Franklin said.
Pay raises
One of the primary focuses in the FY2024 proposed budget is a 5% cost-of-living raise for all county employees, including elected officials. About 900 employees would receive raises.
"We're hoping we can do that. That's a big chunk of money," Franklin said. "Employees that we have worked very hard and want to take care of. They're facing inflation every day. So we want to ensure that we keep them and then attract new employees and retain them."
Detention officer vacancies
Another focus will be attempting to help with detention center vacancies by paying overtime instead of comp time.
"It's been a challenge for the last several years," Franklin said. "They've tried a lot of different things. One was to cut back the overtime pay and go to comp time."
Before his time as a commissioner more than two years ago, the court struggled with vacancies; he said the pandemic only bolstered the issue.
"When you're short-handed, if you're not able to get overtime pay, and you just get comp time pay, then you can't take your comp time because you're short-handed," he said. "I look at things a little differently, and so I have pushed forward the idea of us going back to jail overtime."
It's an expensive venture, but it's worth exploring to see if it solves the vacancies problem, he said. He believes it will make a dent.
The FY23 adopted tax rate is 33 cents. It is too early to tell the FY24 proposed tax rate once more information is collected, including the Smith County Appraisal District's certified tax roll due July 25.
They also will find out the no-new-revenue rate in August, he added.
The Smith County Appraisal District is not part of the Smith County government. While the Smith County Commissioners Court sets the tax rate, the Appraisal District independently sets property values for all taxing jurisdictions.
"The county's sales tax trends remain strong and are helping to keep the property tax rate low," Franklin said in a press release. "The estimated revenue from sales tax for FY23 is $29 million."
Smith County plans to save about $4.3 million by purchasing 45 new vehicles for several departments, including 34 for the Sheriff's Office, using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The county also has 12 new vehicles, including six for the Road and Bridge Department, for $835,000 included in its FY24 proposed budget.
Franklin said 11 new employees have been included in the proposed budget, including three custodians for Facilities Services and one new employee each for Information Technology, Judicial Compliance, Elections, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Animal Control, Precincts 1 and 3 Constables and the Sheriff's Office.
Key dates
The next budget workshop is on Aug. 1.
The deadline to file the proposed budget is Aug. 15.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate is set from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.
The commissioners will vote on the proposed budget and tax rate on September 5.
The budget takes effect on Oct. 1.
To watch the Commissioners Court Budget Workshop or view the presentations from the meeting, visit: www.smith-county.com/i-want-to/search/commissioners-court-records or www.facebook.com/SmithCountyTexas