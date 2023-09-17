It was a family affair for many Saturday at the Keep Tyler Beautiful Park Service Day.
Tyler resident Samuel Ivy, who works for Brannon Corp. Engineers and Consulting, has been involved in revamping the appearance of well-known attractions such as Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park and Caldwell Zoo.
Ivy and his wife, Jennifer, brought their daughters, Ophelia and Dahlia, to help beautify their community.
"That's important, to teach the next generation to get involved in the community," Jennifer Ivy said. "You can see the new generation struggling with that, and I want to create helpers."
About 170 families, businesses and organizations took part in Park Service Day, organizers said.
Brayton Pierce, Leon's Signs accounting manager, brought a team of co-workers and his fiance, Heather Lewis, to clear flower beds and litter Saturday morning at Fun Forest Park.
He said volunteering at Park Service Day aligns with his company's core values.
"We love our community of Tyler, and we try to do the best we can to help businesses grow and prosper and strive for success through custom signage," Pierce said. "We like to give back to the community the best we can as a company. Any chance that we get to come out and help the community and the Parks (Department) out, we take advantage of."
Park Service Day is an annual beautification event. Sponsors and donors help put on the event by paying for supplies and food for volunteers.
"The event focuses on our smaller parks that don't necessarily get as many private donations to accomplish things. We often are limited by our resources, whether staffing or funding," said Erin Garner, KTyB community coordinator. "This event gets people out serving their community, helping beautify several different events or projects at once."
This year's projects included painting, replacing mulch at playgrounds, restoring flower beds and other park features including at Fun Forest, City Park, Woldert, Winters and Gassaway.
"What I love about it is I hear from many people who didn't realize that a specific park was there. So they're finding these little hidden gems of parks, checking them out and discovering new things. So that's exciting for me," Garner said.