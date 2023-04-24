Trenia Tillis Hoard, who led Tyler Junior College to the NJCAA women’s national basketball championship in 2022, is the guest speaker for Tuesday’s Fifth Annual Best Preps Tyler 2023, presented by Peters Autosports Tyler TX.
The event, which recognizes student-athletes for not only their performance in their respective sports but also their work in the classroom and community, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
Coaches were allowed to nominate one student-athlete per sport per school. The student has to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA this year and has at least 10 hours of volunteerism this year.
Participating schools for this year are Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Whitehouse, Grace Community, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Brook Hill, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, Bullard, Lindale, Arp, Troup, Van, Mineola, Brownsboro, Canton and Jacksonville.
Awards include: Altra Federal Credit Union Football, Altra Federal Credit Union Football Volleyball, Texas Bank and Trust boys basketball, Texas Bank and Trust girls basketball, J&K Storage baseball, Carpet One Tyler softball, UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine boys golf, UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine girls golf, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys powerlifting, girls powerlifting, wrestling, lacrosse, cheerleading, drill team, student athletic trainer and bass fishing.
At the event, an overall winner from each sport will be selected. There will also be awards presented for the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Male Athlete of the Year, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Female Athlete of the Year, Peters Autosports Tyler TX Coach of the Year, Peters Autosports Tyler TX Athletic Director of the Year, Heart and Desire, Kona Ice Going the Extra Mile, Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Grace Community School Sportsmanship, East Texas Professional Credit Union Community Excellence and the Inspiration Award.
All nominees were invited to the event and receive up to four free tickets. Information has been sent to the parent email that was included on the nomination form.